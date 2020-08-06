Barcelona Jumping Nations Cup Final suspended

The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final 2020, the most important team show jumping competition in the world scheduled for 2 to 4 October 2020 in Barcelona has been canceled.

This has been decided in a joint decision made by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), the Royal Spanish Equestrian Federation (RFHE), the Foundation and the Board of Directors of the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, ​​headquarters during the last years of the FEI Nations CupFinal.

It is one of the most important team jumping competitions in the world, which was part of the 109th International Show Jumping Competition, the oldest sporting event held in Spain. For the eighth consecutive year, it was to be held in Barcelona.







“We have examined all the scenarios, including competing in the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup final behind closed doors, with no spectators, but the combination of the global situation of the pandemic and the continued restrictions on international travel have unfortunately forced us to jointly make the decision that the final cannot be played in Barcelona since the risks are simply too great, ”said FEI President Ingmar De Vos.







“When we announced changes to the final regulations in April, we became cautiously optimistic, thinking that even if the series had been the victims of the pandemic, we could have saved the final in Barcelona. Sadly, this has not been possible. ” . Health and safety have been our top priorities. Although we are all very sad now, we want to return to Barcelona for the final in 2021 ”.

“This difficult decision is very discouraging for our Club, our members and all the people involved,” said the president of the RCPB Foundation, Emilio Zegrí. The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final is an annual milestone for the city of Barcelona and all the national and international spectators who fill the stands year after year.

“However, it was important that we make this determination at this time, knowing that a last minute cancellation would have entailed significant expenses for the National Federations, having made travel plans for their riders and horses,” he said, hoping that it could be done. retake in 2021 with normality in Barcelona.







The changes to the 2020 final regulations announced earlier this year, when the pandemic first affected the FEI Calendar, meant that 22 nations would have been invited to compete in the Barcelona final (October 2-4) : ten from Europe, three from North America, two from South America, two from the Middle East, two from Asia / Australasia, one from Africa and Eurasia, plus the host nation.









The European Equestrian Federation (EEF) announced in April that due to the global pandemic, the release of the Longines EEF series was postponed to 2021. Consequently, there will be no promotion or relegation this year, meaning Division 1 will start the season 2021 with the same 10 teams: Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and Sweden.

