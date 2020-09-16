Barcelona – Girona live

All prepared in the

Johan Cruyff Stadium for this to start

FC

Barcelona vs

Girona.

FC Barcelona bench: Tenas, Iñaki Peña; Lenglet, Junior, Semedo, Cuenca; Riqui Puig, Pedri, Aleñá; Dembélé, Braithwaite, Konrad

Girona bench: Suárez, Franquesa, Ramalho, Granell, Zeballos, Bueno, Gallar, Diamanka, Maxi Villa, Ferran, Joel Priego, Jonatan, Pau Victor

And then the team he leads

Francisco:

Juan Carlos; Calavera, Alcalá, Bernardo, Mojica; Gumbau, Kebe, Valery, Jairo, Samu Saiz; Adria turmo

This is the alignment that presents

Ronald

Koeman In his second game as Barça coach:

Grandchild; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Coutinho; Messi, Trincao, Griezmann

About to know the official FC lineups

Barcelona and

Girona.

The 17-year-old player will have a clause of 400 million. However, the intention of the club is to extend his contract, since it ends in 2022.

“What happened was really a conflict between Messi and the club. I have spoken with Leo and we will continue as always “

“First you have to sell before it comes Depay”.

The Dutch technician proposed the name of the ram of the

Inter in case it did not arrive

Lautaro y/o

Depay, but as he himself recognized, players will not be incorporated until the club leaves the assets it does not have for the next season.

Zidane and

Lopetegui They also know their companions as seeds of the next Champions League:

Bayern

Munich,

Liverpool,

Juventus,

Paris Saint Germain,

Zenit St. Petersburg and

Port

The azulgranas will enter the second drum of the next

Champions

League next to

Athletic

from Madrid, among others.

Manchester City,

Manchester United,

Shakhtar Donetsk,

Borussia Dortmund,

Chelsea and

Ajax it’s the other teams.

Recently reinstated: Pjanic. Todibo



Injury: Ter Stegen, Ansu Fati, Umtiti



Disconnected: Rafinha, Luis Suárez, Miranda, Ilaix Moriba, Vidal

The Chilean would sign for two years with the Italians, who would pay a very low amount to the

FC

Barcelona in concept of fixed plus something in variables for their services.

In this way, the stay of

Vidal at

Camp

New I would be about to finish after two courses.

BY: Grandson, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas



DEF: Nelson Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Junior, Araujo, Cuenca



WITH: Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Aleñá, Pedri, Riqui Puig



OF THE: Griezmann, Messi, Dembélé, Braithwaite, Coutinho, Trincao, Konrad de la Fuente

As we previously advanced,

Luis

Suarez will not be in the game against

Girona by technical decision. The Uruguayan, every time is more outside than within the Catalan team.

They also do not enter the call or

Rafinha ni

Umtiti, who are already looking for equipment.

The last game played on

Girona went before him

Elche in

Montilivi, with a promotion to

First

Division in Game. In the end, on the last play of the game, the people of Elche took the jackpot.

That was three weeks ago.

The Portuguese left a couple of technical details that excited more than one from their homes. At 20, the Portuguese is already an absolute international with

Portugal and it has gone from less to more at the end of the course.

Quick, skilled and with a glove on his left leg, he is called upon to make a difference sooner rather than later.

At 17, the young Canarian is called to be one of the best national players in the next decade. After a year of leadership in

The

Palmas, will do the preseason with the first team of the

FC

Barcelona and then it will be seen.

The initial idea was to yield to a

First

Division, but seeing his performance in his debut with the Barça shirt, everything can change radically.

Without a doubt, if there were two proper names at the premiere of the

FC

Barcelona

2020/21, were two of the players who have just landed in the offices of the

Camp

New.

Pedri, from

Las Palmas, and

Trincao, which came from

Sporting

Braga, shone with their own light in their debut with the Barça shirt.

In the second match with

Koeman Leading the team, some players will have the opportunity to show the Dutch coach that they deserve to be in the Barça squad this coming season.

Many are played out or not transferred, others transferred and there is also a group of players who have ownership at stake. Today we will learn more about the Dutchman’s project.

Good morning everyone and welcome to the broadcast of the second preseason game of the team that you direct

Ronald

Koeman. The Catalans will face the

Girona at

Stadium

Johan

Cruyff in a meeting that will serve to put the players in tune before the league premiere.

He

Girona, which does not debut in the

League

Smartbank Until September 27, he will have before him an extremely interesting test to keep up with the rhythm of the competition, after losing at home to

Elche in the final ascent to the

League

Santander three weeks ago.

He

Barcelona vs

Girona, which starts at 7:00 p.m., you can follow live on

Esport3,

Barça

TV and

The

Vanguard.