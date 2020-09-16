Barcelona – Girona live

All prepared in the
Johan Cruyff Stadium for this to start
FC
Barcelona vs
Girona.
We remind you that you can follow it live by
Esport3,
Barça TV and
The vanguard.
FC Barcelona bench: Tenas, Iñaki Peña; Lenglet, Junior, Semedo, Cuenca; Riqui Puig, Pedri, Aleñá; Dembélé, Braithwaite, Konrad
Girona bench: Suárez, Franquesa, Ramalho, Granell, Zeballos, Bueno, Gallar, Diamanka, Maxi Villa, Ferran, Joel Priego, Jonatan, Pau Victor
And then the team he leads
Francisco:
Juan Carlos; Calavera, Alcalá, Bernardo, Mojica; Gumbau, Kebe, Valery, Jairo, Samu Saiz; Adria turmo
This is the alignment that presents
Ronald
Koeman In his second game as Barça coach:
Grandchild; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Coutinho; Messi, Trincao, Griezmann
About to know the official FC lineups
Barcelona and
Girona.
The 17-year-old player will have a clause of 400 million. However, the intention of the club is to extend his contract, since it ends in 2022.
“What happened was really a conflict between Messi and the club. I have spoken with Leo and we will continue as always “
“First you have to sell before it comes Depay”.
The Dutch technician proposed the name of the ram of the
Inter in case it did not arrive
Lautaro y/o
Depay, but as he himself recognized, players will not be incorporated until the club leaves the assets it does not have for the next season.
Zidane and
Lopetegui They also know their companions as seeds of the next Champions League:
Bayern
Munich,
Liverpool,
Juventus,
Paris Saint Germain,
Zenit St. Petersburg and
Port
The azulgranas will enter the second drum of the next
Champions
League next to
Athletic
from Madrid, among others.
Manchester City,
Manchester United,
Shakhtar Donetsk,
Borussia Dortmund,
Chelsea and
Ajax it’s the other teams.
Recently reinstated: Pjanic. Todibo
Injury: Ter Stegen, Ansu Fati, Umtiti
Disconnected: Rafinha, Luis Suárez, Miranda, Ilaix Moriba, Vidal
The Chilean would sign for two years with the Italians, who would pay a very low amount to the
FC
Barcelona in concept of fixed plus something in variables for their services.
In this way, the stay of
Vidal at
Camp
New I would be about to finish after two courses.
BY: Grandson, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Tenas
DEF: Nelson Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Junior, Araujo, Cuenca
WITH: Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Aleñá, Pedri, Riqui Puig
OF THE: Griezmann, Messi, Dembélé, Braithwaite, Coutinho, Trincao, Konrad de la Fuente
As we previously advanced,
Luis
Suarez will not be in the game against
Girona by technical decision. The Uruguayan, every time is more outside than within the Catalan team.
They also do not enter the call or
Rafinha ni
Umtiti, who are already looking for equipment.
The last game played on
Girona went before him
Elche in
Montilivi, with a promotion to
First
Division in Game. In the end, on the last play of the game, the people of Elche took the jackpot.
That was three weeks ago.
The Portuguese left a couple of technical details that excited more than one from their homes. At 20, the Portuguese is already an absolute international with
Portugal and it has gone from less to more at the end of the course.
Quick, skilled and with a glove on his left leg, he is called upon to make a difference sooner rather than later.
At 17, the young Canarian is called to be one of the best national players in the next decade. After a year of leadership in
The
Palmas, will do the preseason with the first team of the
FC
Barcelona and then it will be seen.
The initial idea was to yield to a
First
Division, but seeing his performance in his debut with the Barça shirt, everything can change radically.
Without a doubt, if there were two proper names at the premiere of the
FC
Barcelona
2020/21, were two of the players who have just landed in the offices of the
Camp
New.
Pedri, from
Las Palmas, and
Trincao, which came from
Sporting
Braga, shone with their own light in their debut with the Barça shirt.
In the second match with
Koeman Leading the team, some players will have the opportunity to show the Dutch coach that they deserve to be in the Barça squad this coming season.
Many are played out or not transferred, others transferred and there is also a group of players who have ownership at stake. Today we will learn more about the Dutchman’s project.
Good morning everyone and welcome to the broadcast of the second preseason game of the team that you direct
Ronald
Koeman. The Catalans will face the
Girona at
Stadium
Johan
Cruyff in a meeting that will serve to put the players in tune before the league premiere.
He
Girona, which does not debut in the
League
Smartbank Until September 27, he will have before him an extremely interesting test to keep up with the rhythm of the competition, after losing at home to
Elche in the final ascent to the
League
Santander three weeks ago.
He
Barcelona vs
