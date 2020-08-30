Barcelona fires its law firm for advising Messi

He

Barcelona has decided to do without of the services of the law firm Cuatrecasas for advising Messi on his intention to leave the Barça entity, as he advanced Global Chronicle and confirmed The vanguard. This office would have urged the Argentine to send the burofax in which he communicated his intention to leave the club.

In the Camp Nou offices, it would not have been good for the law firm, with which Barcelona also regularly worked, to advise the footballer. This scenario has caused the Catalan club to break a long-standing relationship with the firm according to this information.





In the Camp Nou offices the advice to the Argentine would not have sat well











In fact, had it continued, the next discord would have been the contract of Leo Messi

. The text literally contemplates that June 10 was the deadline for the player to communicate that the link between the two was extinguished. Barcelona clings to this literalism to enlist in its intention that Leo Messi does not leave Barça this summer unilaterally, at least without leaving money in the box.

However, Leo’s lawyers, among which are also Cuatrecasas, defend that, because the competition has been lengthened by the coronavirus, the date is not valid. In this sense, they appeal to the spirit of the clause and not to its literalness and they understand that the Argentine could communicate his decision to leave once the course was over.

Messi and Bartomeu

(MIGUEL RUIZ / AFP)



If this information is confirmed, with this decision Barça avoids duplication in the interventions of the law firm. Although he would not have to doubt the professionalism of the prestigious firm either.



