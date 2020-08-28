Barcelona fans show their disappointment at Messi’s departure in the outskirts of the Camp Nou

The fans of Barça have gathered around the Camp Nou after learning of the very probable march of Leo Messi. As Barça has confirmed, the Argentine player has already communicated to the club that he wants to leave the team through a burofax. The Rosario intends to take advantage of the clause of his contract that allows him to unilaterally terminate it at the end of each season, although according to Barça that clause expired on June 10.

The news has not finished to sit well with part of the fans, who have approached the outskirts of the stadium to ask for explanations. “The indignation is maximum within the barcelonismo. I am convinced that if someone were to file a vote of no confidence tomorrow, the partners would sign quickly. I never would have imagined that Messi would end up facing the club, ”said a Rac 1 fan.









The board of directors headed by Josep Maria Bartomeu is meeting urgently at the club’s offices after learning of the intention of the Barça captain and could issue a statement tonight, according to Telecinco.







The Argentine player would leave Barça after 20 years in the entity due to poor sports results and his cold relationship with the board. Last week Ronald Koeman confirmed to Messi that he was part of his plans for the project he must start, but the conversation may not have convinced an Argentine player still upset by what happened in Lisbon.

A Barça fan shows a Leo Messi shirt on the outskirts of the Camp Nou

Dozens of people participate in a rally in front of the Camp Nou offices calling for the resignation of the club president Josep María Bartomeu after knowing the intention of the Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, to leave the team

Several fans with Messi’s shirt in front of the Camp Nou

