Barcelona closes the signing of the young Brazilian attacker Gustavo Maia

It was an open secret, but it is official. He FC Barcelona closed the signing of the young Brazilian striker Gustavo Maia, one of the revelations of Sao Paulo this year, when it made its professional debut before the paralysis of football by the coronavirus pandemic.

The striker of Sao Paulo, 19 years old, joins the Barça subsidiary, firm until June 30, 2025, will have a termination clause of 300 million euros and the operation amounts to 4.5 million euros.











Gustavo Maia, born in Brasilia in January 2001, is 19 years old and arrived in Sao Paulo at 14 years old. After passing three selection tests, the player settled in the Brazilian team’s academy. Since then, he has accumulated goals and titles in all categories.





In total, Maia won seven titles for the São Paulo lower teams and lived his best season in 2018, when he managed to score 30 goals in 36 games played. International U16 and U17 with Brazil, it is a fast and vertical end that usually plays on the left wing although he is right-handed.

He plays in the Sao Paulo subsidiary although he has already been called up with the first team. He has a good dribble, both static and running, and a strong shot that makes him very dangerous. The last tournament in which he has excelled has been the Junior Cup.







