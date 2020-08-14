Barcelona – Bayern live

If we look at the data from domestic championships and
Champions League added.
Lewandowski continues to dominate with 47 goals and 8 assists, while in the
Barcelona highlights
Messi with 28 goals and 24 assists.
He
Barcelona today faces the top scorer of this edition of the
Champions League:
The Polish striker of
Bayern Munich,
Robert Lewandowski, leads this classification with 13 goals in 7 games.
Shortly, both teams will begin to arrive at the Estádio Da Luz in Lisbon and the initial eleven of both teams will be known.
The meeting between
Barcelona and
Bayern Munich corresponding to
quarter finals from
Champions League will be held in the
Luz Stadium of Lisbon.
In the two matches played before
Barcelona –
Bayern Munich in this ‘final eight’ of the
Champions League the results have been:
Atalanta 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig 2-1 Atlético Madrid
The
Champions League has decided to play its quarterfinals, semifinals and final in the ‘
bubble‘ of
Lisboa, a solution of the
UEFA before the pandemic of
coronavirus to safeguard the
television revenue of the maximum continental competition, which report more than 2,400 million per season.
The referee who will direct the quarterfinal match of the
Champions League between
Barcelona and
Bayern Munich will be the slovenian
Damir Skomina.
The former German international and former soccer player of the
Bayern Munich
Lothar Matthäus he said, in a comment for the television channel
Sky, that the Bavarian team would have to ”
make a lot of mistakes“to lose to him
Barcelona in
quarter finals from
Champions League.
Less and less is missing for the big date of the quarterfinals of the
Champions League that takes place in Lisbon.
On the other hand, the
Bayern Munich arrives after completely overwhelming the
Chelsea in the round of 16. Those of
Flick They prevailed by a resounding 0-3 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, while in the second leg the Bavarians thrashed again 4-1.
He
Barcelona reaches these quarterfinals of the
Champions League after eliminating Naples in a round of 16 tie that lasted for more than 4 months due to the
pandemic of the
coronavirus.
The winner of the duel between
Barcelona and
Bayern Munich will face in the semifinals the winner of the tie between
Manchester City and
Olympic lyon.
This Friday’s match between
Barcelona and the
Bayern Munich in
quarter finals from
Champions League it will be, at the same time, an extension of the duel that the goalkeepers fight for the title in the German team
Marc André ter Stegen and
Manuel Neuer.
The coach of
Bayern Munich,
Hansi Flick, rated the forward of
Barcelona
Lionel Messi As the
best player of the last decade and did not want to compare it with the Polish
Robert Lewandowski, despite praising the quality of it and the importance it has for the Bavarian club.
The half point of the
Bayern Múnich Thomas Müller defined the roadmap of his team in the game against him
Barcelona saying that the Bavarians want
have the ball and make life difficult for him on the contrary when he has it.
The coach of
Barcelona,
Quique Setien surprised at the press conference prior to the match against him
Bayern Munich declaring that the French striker
Ousmane Dembele, who has not played an official match since November 27 due to injuries, ”
could have a few minutes”.
The Chilean
Arturo vidal, player of the
Barcelona and ex of
Bayern Munich, explained in the press conference prior to the quarterfinal match that the Barça team “
has high hopes“what is this
Champions League be yours.
If
Davies cause loss, it would most likely be that
Lucas Hernandez will enter the starting team.
For his part,
Bayern Munich has found an eleven headline in which there are usually few changes and, when they are, it is usually due to penalties or injuries.
Facing the usual team of
Bayern Throughout this year the most notable is the absence of
Benjamin Pavard, habitual in the right side, who already against Chelsea forced
Flick to delay
Joshua Kimmich to that demarcation and to recover
Thiago Alcantara, which will surely form double pivot with
Leon Goretzka.
Most likely
Frenkie de Jong, after his great game against
Naples, be holder, together with
Busquets and
Arturo vidal, absent due to suspension against the Italians. For the fourth place they fight
Sergi Roberto,
Rakitic and
Riqui Puig.
For the duel before him
Bayern MunichSetién could reinforce the midfield to balance Flick’s muscle, so he could decide on a 4-3-1-2 drawing, with
Arturo vidal hooking. The victim of this bet would be
Antoine Griezmann.
The memory of that game at the Camp Nou was the dribble he made
Messi (scorer of two goals that night) that ended with
Boateng on the floor.
Neymar closed the score (3-0). On the return he won
Bayern (3-2).
In the 2008-09 Champions League quarter-finals, the
Barça de Guardiola beat the
Bayern 4-0 (double by Messi, Etoo and Henry) and turned the return into a formality (1-1).
A curious circumstance of the duels between
Barcelona and
Bayern Munich is that the winner of them, later has been champion, either of the extinct UEFA Cup or of the
Champions League.
The big news yesterday was that the French
Ousmane Dembele received the medical discharge, so you can play a few minutes today with the
Barcelona if Quique Setién deems it appropriate.
He
Bayern Munich He makes it undefeated in 2020 and after having already managed to win the Bundesliga and the German Cup, showing a clear superiority over all his rivals.
The Bavarians, who arrive undefeated in 2020, seem favorites while the Catalans always have the Messi factor as their main weapon.
Good afternoon! And welcome to the live broadcast of the hours before the meeting of
quarter finals from
Champions League who will face
Barcelona and
Bayern Munich.
After the elimination of Atlético de Madrid yesterday, the team of
Quique Setien has become the last hope of Spanish football to do something big in this final eight of the highest continental competition.
For this, Barcelona must overcome the fearsome
Bayern Munich, recent champion of the Bundesliga and the German Cup.