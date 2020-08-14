Barcelona – Bayern live

If we look at the data from domestic championships and

Champions League added.

Lewandowski continues to dominate with 47 goals and 8 assists, while in the

Barcelona highlights

Messi with 28 goals and 24 assists.

He

Barcelona today faces the top scorer of this edition of the

Champions League:

The Polish striker of

Bayern Munich,

Robert Lewandowski, leads this classification with 13 goals in 7 games.

Shortly, both teams will begin to arrive at the Estádio Da Luz in Lisbon and the initial eleven of both teams will be known.

The meeting between

Barcelona and

Bayern Munich corresponding to

quarter finals from

Champions League will be held in the

Luz Stadium of Lisbon.

In the two matches played before

Barcelona –

Bayern Munich in this ‘final eight’ of the

Champions League the results have been:

Atalanta 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig 2-1 Atlético Madrid

The

Champions League has decided to play its quarterfinals, semifinals and final in the ‘

bubble‘ of

Lisboa, a solution of the

UEFA before the pandemic of

coronavirus to safeguard the

television revenue of the maximum continental competition, which report more than 2,400 million per season.

The referee who will direct the quarterfinal match of the

Champions League between

Barcelona and

Bayern Munich will be the slovenian

Damir Skomina.

The former German international and former soccer player of the

Bayern Munich

Lothar Matthäus he said, in a comment for the television channel

Sky, that the Bavarian team would have to ”

make a lot of mistakes“to lose to him

Barcelona in

quarter finals from

Champions League.

Less and less is missing for the big date of the quarterfinals of the

Champions League that takes place in Lisbon.

On the other hand, the

Bayern Munich arrives after completely overwhelming the

Chelsea in the round of 16. Those of

Flick They prevailed by a resounding 0-3 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, while in the second leg the Bavarians thrashed again 4-1.

He

Barcelona reaches these quarterfinals of the

Champions League after eliminating Naples in a round of 16 tie that lasted for more than 4 months due to the

pandemic of the

coronavirus.

The winner of the duel between

Barcelona and

Bayern Munich will face in the semifinals the winner of the tie between

Manchester City and

Olympic lyon.

“In the national team we have to be satisfied to have two goalkeepers like this, although it is not possible to be fair with both when dividing the minutes,” he added.

This Friday’s match between

Barcelona and the

Bayern Munich in

quarter finals from

Champions League it will be, at the same time, an extension of the duel that the goalkeepers fight for the title in the German team

Marc André ter Stegen and

Manuel Neuer.

The coach of

Bayern Munich,

Hansi Flick, rated the forward of

Barcelona

Lionel Messi As the

best player of the last decade and did not want to compare it with the Polish

Robert Lewandowski, despite praising the quality of it and the importance it has for the Bavarian club.

The half point of the

Bayern Múnich Thomas Müller defined the roadmap of his team in the game against him

Barcelona saying that the Bavarians want

have the ball and make life difficult for him on the contrary when he has it.

The coach of

Barcelona,

Quique Setien surprised at the press conference prior to the match against him

Bayern Munich declaring that the French striker

Ousmane Dembele, who has not played an official match since November 27 due to injuries, ”

could have a few minutes”.

The Chilean

Arturo vidal, player of the

Barcelona and ex of

Bayern Munich, explained in the press conference prior to the quarterfinal match that the Barça team “

has high hopes“what is this

Champions League be yours.

If

Davies cause loss, it would most likely be that

Lucas Hernandez will enter the starting team.

For his part,

Bayern Munich has found an eleven headline in which there are usually few changes and, when they are, it is usually due to penalties or injuries.

Facing the usual team of

Bayern Throughout this year the most notable is the absence of

Benjamin Pavard, habitual in the right side, who already against Chelsea forced

Flick to delay

Joshua Kimmich to that demarcation and to recover

Thiago Alcantara, which will surely form double pivot with

Leon Goretzka.



Most likely

Frenkie de Jong, after his great game against

Naples, be holder, together with

Busquets and

Arturo vidal, absent due to suspension against the Italians. For the fourth place they fight

Sergi Roberto,

Rakitic and

Riqui Puig.

For the duel before him

Bayern MunichSetién could reinforce the midfield to balance Flick’s muscle, so he could decide on a 4-3-1-2 drawing, with

Arturo vidal hooking. The victim of this bet would be

Antoine Griezmann.

The memory of that game at the Camp Nou was the dribble he made

Messi (scorer of two goals that night) that ended with

Boateng on the floor.

Neymar closed the score (3-0). On the return he won

Bayern (3-2).

In the 2008-09 Champions League quarter-finals, the

Barça de Guardiola beat the

Bayern 4-0 (double by Messi, Etoo and Henry) and turned the return into a formality (1-1).

A curious circumstance of the duels between

Barcelona and

Bayern Munich is that the winner of them, later has been champion, either of the extinct UEFA Cup or of the

Champions League.

The big news yesterday was that the French

Ousmane Dembele received the medical discharge, so you can play a few minutes today with the

Barcelona if Quique Setién deems it appropriate.

He

Bayern Munich He makes it undefeated in 2020 and after having already managed to win the Bundesliga and the German Cup, showing a clear superiority over all his rivals.

The Bavarians, who arrive undefeated in 2020, seem favorites while the Catalans always have the Messi factor as their main weapon.

Good afternoon! And welcome to the live broadcast of the hours before the meeting of

quarter finals from

Champions League who will face

Barcelona and

Bayern Munich.

After the elimination of Atlético de Madrid yesterday, the team of

Quique Setien has become the last hope of Spanish football to do something big in this final eight of the highest continental competition.

For this, Barcelona must overcome the fearsome

Bayern Munich, recent champion of the Bundesliga and the German Cup.