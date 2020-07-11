Barcelona and the lost Olympic spirit

In full expansion and virulence, the pandemic stopped everything. Also the Champions League, a European football competition that moves billions of euros. A sporting spectacle difficult to match. A colossal business. After months of meetings, UEFA, the organizing institution, decided to change the format and, in an unprecedented decision, decided to concentrate the entire tournament in a single city, chaining matches from the quarter-finals to the final, all to a single match. . The NBA will do something similar in Orlando, at the Disney World complex. Lisbon’s candidacy rang out strongly from the beginning, Frankfurt also applied and even Madrid made it interesting. Finally the capital of Portugal took the prize. Everything will take place in August if a massive regrowth does not prevent it. Did Barcelona apply? Did something move? Negative. The city, with three approved football stadiums to host competitions of this magnitude (Camp Nou, Cornellà stadium, which is located in the metropolitan area, and Montjuïc Olympic stadium), has long been away from major events. So much so that he seems to be allergic. The final phase of the Women’s Champions League, a good opportunity to champion women’s sport, in full swing and an ideal hook to attract good sponsors, will be held between Bilbao and San Sebastián. Not in Barcelona.









The photograph of Xavier Cervera that this article illustrates serves in a certain way as a metaphor for the situation. It is almost impossible to find Olympic symbolism in a city that was proud, and that should drink from that past enthusiasm that encouraged political mainstreaming and the commitment of civil society to build ambitious projects. The image corresponds to the cauldron of the Montjuïc stadium, a venue of many lives (it was inaugurated in 1929), which enjoyed its moment of glory in 1992, but does not find its place in the city, far from its nucleus, both physically and with respect to decision making.





The city needs ambitious but environmentally friendly projects that stimulate its people

For those who consider, perhaps with reason (or without it, looking and admiring the commitment of Paris and Los Angeles to organize again an Olympic Games, settling as venues again and again throughout history), that living in a state of permanent nostalgia for that 1992 is not entirely healthy, it would be good to remember that there are other international competitions below the Olympic impact, but also very powerful to export the image of Barcelona to the world. Let’s go back to the Montjuïc stadium. Have the Athletics World Cups been held there? Again the answer is negative. They have been held since 1983. They were held in Seville in 1999. The next ones will take place in Eugene (USA) in 2022 and in Budapest (Hungary) in 2023.









Beyond promoting the practice of amateur sport, a fundamental aspect of current societies, and all kinds of popular tests, the city lacks a commitment to the great event, seen this not with eyes of fear of competitive gigantism or capitalism wild but as an opportunity to transfer an image of Barcelona internationally in line with its current concerns and challenges. Taking advantage of the foreseeable investments that arise from these events to promote structures that promote environmentalism and sustainability, redeveloping with architects who are committed to friendly landscapes.

It will be necessary to be very attentive in the coming months to the evolution of the candidacy to organize the 2030 Winter Olympics, whose main claim is precisely the city of Barcelona. Before the pandemic ended the large pending projects for obvious reasons, the name Pirineus-Barcelona was definitively consolidated thanks to the meeting that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, held in February with the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, and that included in the dense agenda a section to agree on a strategy for the future in order to achieve the Olympic final success. To undertake this ambitious path, the Town Hall allowed the General Secretary of l’Esport, who depends on the autonomous government, to take command and the steps taken, waiting to know how far the collateral damages of the epidemic will reach (highly conditioned budgets ), they are on firm ground. The International Olympic Committee has endorsed the candidacy, and it is the Spanish Olympic Committee that must lead it.









The world of sports is being one of the big victims of the economic crisis derived from the pandemic. Only in the Catalan sphere and according to a recent report prepared by the Generalitat, the coronavirus has wreaked havoc in a sector that employs 3.2% of the population, that is to say about 95,000 people, and which generates 2% of the GDP of the country (5,012 million euros). The paralysis of the sector has caused multimillion-dollar losses, and the rebound will be very complex. The affectation extends to federations, clubs and, of course, municipalities.

It is evident that the recovery must go hand in hand with a strong public economic injection, but, in the case of Barcelona, ​​that tangible will be of little use without a mental recovery that takes the positive attitude of 1992 as an example, not necessarily to fantasize about others. Games, but as a reference to tackle new strategic and stimulating projects for citizens.







