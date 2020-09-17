Bale, one step away from going on loan to Tottenham

He Real Madrid will officially announce this Thursday the sale of his youth squad and left back Sergio Reguilon al Tottenham Hotspur English for 30 million euros. The white club reserves a purchase option for the next two seasons that it could execute if it pays 40 million. The assignment of Bale, heading to the same destination, is also about to close.

The sale of Reguilón has raised criticism in Madrid forums, but it is an exclusive decision of Zidane, who believes he has the covered position with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, a request of his that the club answered last summer. Reguilón, 23, played last season for Sevilla, where he performed at a high level. He made his debut with the Spanish team in the last game, the one played ten days ago in Valdebebas against Ukraine and in which he was injured with a sprained ankle from which he is recovering. The left back will charge in the spurs 4.5 million token, almost double the 2.5 million that Real Madrid paid him.













Negotiation

Tottenham do not want to take over Bale’s entire record





Reguilón’s is not the only operation that Madrid is closing with the club that now José Mourinho trains. Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has admitted contacts between Madrid and the spurs: “We’re talking … It’s where you want to be. Bale still loves Tottenham, “said the player’s representative in statements to the BBC.

However, for the operation to come to fruition Real Madrid will have to make a significant financial effort. And it is that Tottenham can not afford to take over the entire record of the Welsh player. From England it is pointed out that Tottenham you don’t want to pay any premium for the assignment and also requires Madrid to take over half of the player’s record, which charges between 15 and 17 million euros per year, the highest in the squad.

Reguilón, training with Real Madrid in Valdebebas (Real Madrid)



Madrid until now did not contemplate anything similar but the days go by and there is no offer for the player, who has been devaluing the last two years in which he has not played well and in which Madrid has painted little in the Champions League . In favor of the transfer is the interest of Mourinho, who already wanted to sign him three seasons ago when he was at Manchster United, but the player did not accept that exit then.









Bale has always admitted that he lives very comfortable in Madrid and that he does not mind not playing too much because he already kills his football fans when he summons his team: Wales. The fact is that this formula no longer convinces Zidane, who does not want him in any way in the squad and has demanded his departure, which, on the other hand, he already requested last season during the preseason in Houston (United States).





Another misery

Mariano underwent emergency surgery for tonsillitis this Wednesday night and will be out for a while again





But if there is a player in Madrid touched by the bad fortune that is Mariano. The white club reported early Wednesday night that Mariano had to undergo emergency surgery for tonsillitis and will be away from the pitch for a while. The club has been looking for a way out all summer for Mariano, who is resisting. Madrid agreed with Benfica to sell the player but the agreement did not come to fruition because the Catalan did not agree to sign for Lisbon.








