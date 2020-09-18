Bale landed in London to formalize his signing with Tottenham

He’s already in London. You are already one step away from formalizing your assignment. Gareth Bale landed this Friday in London to formalize his incorporation to the Tottenham Hotspur. The Welshman was recorded at London Luton Airport by the cameras of Sky, where he arrived on a private flight accompanied by his partner in the Real Madrid Sergio Reguilón, who will also sign for Londoners in the next few hours.











In this way, Bale He returns to the club that saw him leave seven years ago for an amount close to 100 million euros.

Bale will sign a loan contract for one season in the next few hours, while Reguilón will sign for the Spurs to reinforce the left side of the team. Both players will be exempt from quarantine in the United Kingdom, as they are elite athletes, and will be able to join immediately under the orders of José Mourinho.