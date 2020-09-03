Bale: “I tried to leave last year and the club blocked everything”

The relationship between Gareth Bale and the Real Madrid it gets worse by the minute. Rumors about a possible exit of the Welshman of the white club they have been running for a long time, although the footballer had not commented on the matter, until this Wednesday, when he spoke of his situation in a interview with Sky Sports. The forward, who is concentrated with the Wales national team, threw several darts against Madrid, both for the treatment he receives, and for the possibility of him changing teams.

Thus, Bale assured that “it is good to feel appreciated in Wales”, where he has a leading role that he does not enjoy in the white club. In fact, he claimed that he explored the possibility of leaving the team to no avail: “I tried to leave last year and the club blocked everything until the last second”. “There was a project that I liked but it did not materialize,” he added, before stating that there have been other exit attempts.









The forward also assured that he wants to play football and that he is still motivated, so everything depends on Madrid. “They control everything, I have a contract, all I can do is continue with my thing and wait for something to come out,” he explained.

On a possible chance to return to the Premier League, Bale was open to it. “It is something that I would consider, we will see what happens,” he said, although he insisted that it is not in his hands.