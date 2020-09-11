Bale and Hazard still do not train with Real Madrid

Madrid recovered all its internationals today but the day’s training was missing Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard that, according to club sources, they exercised on their own in the gym, in which it was also Sergio Reguilon, the latter affected by a sprained ankle produced at the last moment of the Spain-Ukraine disputed on Sunday in Valdebebas.

In the case of Bale and Hazard, there is no medical report on any of them. As for the Welshman, the player still does not see the faces with Zidane on the lawn of the Sports City. Bale played the 90 minutes of his team’s game against Bulgaria on Sunday and returned to Madrid on Monday. On Tuesday he had a day off and on Wednesday he appeared for Valdebebas claiming that he could not train due to a severe blow to his knee. Nor has he trained today. From England they point out that Madrid is willing to pay him part of the card as long as he leaves the club, but in Madrid they deny it although they are officially silent.













Trip in vain

Hazard traveled to Belgium but did not play anything

In the white club there is also anger with Hazard, who traveled to Belgium despite the fact that in the end he did not play any of the two matches of his team. Madrid consider that it would have been more profitable if they had stayed in Valdebebas following a specific training plan. The Belgian had to train today for the first time with his team and he did not do so because, according to his version, he continues to have ankle problems that have tormented him since he signed for the whites a little over a year ago.

In the concentration of Belgium, the coach, Roberto Martínez, assured that Hazard is out of shape: “He is 60 training sessions away from being able to start.” The Belgian has appeared overweight by Valdebebas. The club does not offer images of its player.





The real price

Madrid paid 160 million for Hazard, not 100 million

Last season, that of his debut, Hazard showed up with between five and seven kilos of more. In several interviews he considered it something normal, typical of his metabolism. His performance last season, weighed down by injuries, was improper for a crack despite the fact that it cost 160 million, 60 more than what Real Madrid said it had cost.







