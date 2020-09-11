Azarenka gives the surprise by eliminating Serena Williams at the US Open

The Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka, number 27 in the world, has given the big surprise in the semifinals of US Open by eliminating Serena Williams, third seed, in a great comeback (1-6, 6-3 and 6-3). The next appointment of the women’s Grand Slam will be the final where the Japanese awaits Naomi osaka after eliminating American Jennifer Brady (7-6 [1], 3-6 and 6-3).

The duel between Azarenka (31) and Osaka (22) will be the fourth with a 2-1 advantage for the Japanese tennis player, who will play her second US Open final. The two players could have met in the last Cincinnati Premier 5 final, but Osaka did not show up after suffering a muscle strain on his left leg.













Williams had beaten Azarenka two US Open finals

The triumph of Azarenka, who will play for his third final of the great of the United States after having played and lost those of 2012 and 2013 against Serena Williams It also allows him to leave the series of confrontations he has had against the former number one in the American world at 18-5.

The defeat of Williams, 38, who played his twentieth Us Open, left her without the possibility to dispute the final eleventh and fight for the seventh champion title and the twenty-fourth Grand Slam title that would have allowed her to tie with the legendary Margaret Court as the leader of all time.

Victoria Azarenka will play her third US Open final

(JASON SZENES / EFE)



The game that lasted one hour and 55 minutes, left Azarenka with 24 winners to just 17 unforced errors for 35 and 28, respectively, by Williams.

The first heat turned into a real ride for Williams, who dominated every facet of the game and needed just 34 minutes to win. Everything looked like it was going to be an easy ride for Williams as he attempted to return to the Open final for the eleventh time, the third in a row.









Serena Williams will have to wait to equal Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam

(MATTHEW STOCKMAN / AFP)



But everything changed when in the fifth game of the second, Azarenka was finally able to give Williams the first ‘break’ of the game and then everything changed. Azarenka broke in the fifth to make it 3-2 and then made it 4-2 with her serve and began to cement the comeback in the 35-minute set.

The third, with the ‘moment’ on Azarenka’s side, although he had to overcome a 0-30 against him with the serve in his power, but again the solidity in his game from the back of the court made the difference to his favor.

After getting 1-0 and the confidence that seven years later he could take revenge for the two defeats in the previous finals, which also went to three sets, was reflected in the 0-40 that he saved in the second game with the service in Power of Williams to which he won five goals in a row and made the decisive ‘break’.









Victoria Azarenka raised her arms to heaven after her historic comeback

(Seth Wenig / AP)



With the 2-0 then he secured the 3-0 and the serve in his power to from that moment not fail, play more and more safely and little by little undermine the confidence of Williams who saw his final fight to try to achieve the comeback was already impossible.

Azarenka, who now has a perfect 10-0 record since arriving at Flushin Meadows to play the Premier 5 in Cincinnati, took advantage of the first match point and raised the braves exultantly in the center court Arthur Ashe, where he had starred in a comeback historic for her and frustrating for Williams.







