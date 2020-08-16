Austrian GP race, live

– Circuit record: 2019 Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda Team) – 1’23.027



– Fastest lap: 2019 Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) – 1’23.827



– Best pole: 2019 Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda Team) – 1’23.027



– Top Speed: 2019 Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) – 316.7 km / h

Espargaró set the best time of the day in the morning, at 1’24.193, while in the afternoon the fastest was Australian Jack Miller, who at the end of the session rolled at 1’26.475.

MOTOGP | GENERAL CLASSIFICATION OF TEAMS:



1. Petronas Yamaha SRT – 90 puntos



2. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 69 points



3. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 47 puntos



4. Ducati Team – 42 points



5. Esponsorama Racing – 35 points



6. LCR Honda – 33 points



7. Team Suzuki Ecstar – 30 points



8. Pramac Racing – 29 points



9. Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 18 puntos



10. Repsol Honda Team – 13 points



11. Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 11 points

Marc Márquez will not be in the

GP Austria due to his shoulder injury at the Red Bull Ring and it seems that it will be difficult to race the following week, with his return to

MotoGP at Misano, which will be the first race after a break of almost three weeks.

The red traffic light of the

carrera of the

GP Austria for the category of

MotoGP it will turn off at 2:00 p.m.