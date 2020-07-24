ATP and WTA cancel all seven China tournaments this year

The Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced today the cancellation of seven tournaments I was scheduled to celebrate this year in China for him coronavirus, including the Open de China, which takes place in Beijing, and the Masters de Shanghai. The WTA Finals, to be held in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, are also canceled.

“Given the recent decision of the General Administration of Sports of China that China will not organize any international sporting event in 2020 as a result of Covid-19, the tournaments scheduled to be held in China will not be held on its provisional calendar,” according to the two communications posted on the ATP and WTA websites.













Seven tournaments

Canceled the Chinese Open, Wuhan, Jiangxi …

Thus, the China Open, the Wuhan Open, the Jiangxi Open, the Zhengzhou Open, the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai and the Canton Open are canceled. “This decision also includes the cancellation of the Shiseido WTA Finals and, as a result, the corresponding Porsche Race to Shenzhen. We respect the decision and look forward to returning to China as soon as possible next season, said Steve Simon, WTA president and CEO, in the statement.

His ATP counterpart Andrea Gaudenzi also expressed his disappointment, adding that the events taking place in China they are very important in expanding ATP’s presence in Asia. In addition, other sporting events that were to take place in the eastern city of Shanghai have also been canceled, reports the official newspaper. Global Times.

Aryna Sabalenka took the Wuhan Open in 2019 (HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)



These include the Shanghai Snooker Masters, one of the 24 official tournaments on the world circuit for this sport, and the Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour, which is part of the most important equestrian circuit in the world.







