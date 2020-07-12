Athletic allows itself to dream of Europe

Retired Urzaiz, Llorente or Aduriz, Iñaki Williams arrived, and this was not a Basque 9 to use.

More than an expert in the art of pitching a brick, Iñaki Williams is a sprinter chasing long balls and breaks the waist of the rival defenses. What happens is that, by tradition, Athletic does not play like this. And that’s why he had to convert Raúl García.





Reconversion

Raúl García, playmaker for a good part of his career, has become a center forward of great reliability

Raúl García was a playmaker who was complemented by Diego Costa and David Villa at Atlético and who, over time, became a pure 9. This one does look for the backs to the rival defenses and ends it all, a killer in the small area. Raúl García is the pure 9 that Athletic needed: and this time, in the Levante field, his performance has come as a delight to Athletic.









Iñaki Williams fights a ball to Postigo, in La Nucía (Manuel Lorenzo / EFE)



Raúl García has added two goals in La Nucía, both in the two poles of the first half (4 and 46), impeccable goalkeeper goals, and with three points in the bag. Athletic already blows Getafe by the neck, very deflated in the lack of confidence.

Only two points separate Getafe from Athletic, which has shaken off the weight of two consecutive defeats with one stroke and sniffs the Europa League area again, where now, still, Getafe follows.

“It was the opportunity to continue fighting for Europe, we came from two games in which strange things had happened that prevented things from going the way we wanted,” said Raúl García.





Levante-Athletic, 1-2

Levante: Aitor Fernández, Vezo, Óscar Duarte (Melero 89), Postigo, Clerc, Vukcevic (Radoja 62), Campaña, Rochina (Giorgi 89), Bardhi (Hernani 73), Morales (Roger 62) and Borja Mayoral.

Athletic: Unai Simón, De Marcos, Núñez, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga, Unai López, Vesga, Sancet (Córdoba 67), Williams (Lekue 67), Muniain (Kodro 87) and Raúl García (Villalibre 87).

Goals: 0-1 Raúl García (4), 0-2 Raúl García (45), 1-2 Bardhi (71).

Referee: Alberola Rojas. Yellow Iñigo Martínez.







