At the helm, a Bayern of excellence

“Barcelona has quality but Bayern would have to do many things wrong to lose to this Barcelona.” Not just anyone. Says a soccer legend like Lotthar

Matthew



in his current job as a commentator for Sky television. Bayern culture passes many more times by dialectical daring than by prudence. It is true. When they know they are strong, they proclaim it, they do not hide it, they are not afraid to seem like an excess point. And now it’s not that Bayern be known powerful, is that the numbers sing a Wagner opera to support any grandiose appreciation that is made from their environment.









Since Hans

Flick will replace in November Nobody

Kovac on the bench the Munich team has become a steamroller. She has won in her eight games of this Champions League with a whopping 31 goals, he scored seven to Tottenham in London and ended up adding another seven to the Chelsea in the knockout round of 16. He has 18 consecutive victories, he has won everything since the return of football, certified the Bundesliga and he also lifted the Cup and of his last 27 games he has won 26. There are 86 goals for and 20 against in this victorious stretch.

“We respect Barcelona and we really want to face them. They have very good players but we cannot hide everything we have done in recent months ”, reasoned defender David Alaba.

The coach wanted his players to pick up pace after finishing German football before the others and that is why he put almost all the starters on the field against Chelsea in a tie that was already seen for judgment. His footballers, with the unstoppable Lewandowski (13 goals in the Champions League) as a spearhead, they did not disappoint him and showed that they have not lost their ambition.









With this tailwind, Bayern landed yesterday in Portugal, not in Lisbon. The German group settled in Lagos, in the Algarve region, about 300 kilometers from the Lisbon capital. It will not be until Thursday that she travels to the party headquarters to make her final preparations. Bayern greeted their pairing with Barcelona with a tweet on their official account with the following message: “Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again.” It was his response to another tweet that featured a photo of Messi smashing Boateng’s waist in the 2015 semi-finals.

Time has passed, Messi is still the leader of Barça and Bayern has regenerated with many bets, some more successful than others. In the expedition of 27 footballers who flew to Portugal are old acquaintances of Spanish football such as Thiago, Odriozola, Javi Martínez, Lucas Hernández and Coutinho. Of all of them the only one who is shining is Thiago. Odriozola, on loan from Madrid, and Coutinho, on loan from Barça, are not starters. The Brazilian lost his pulse with veteran Thomas Müller, who is living a second youth with the new coach. Although it is Bayern as a whole that is sweet.







