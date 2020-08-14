Arturo Vidal, a pirate on board

Thirteen years ago Arturo vidal (San Joaquín, Santiago de Chile, 22 / V / 1987) crossed the pond from Colo-Colo to reach European football and, despite having been in the dominators of the football , the Bundesliga and the Spanish league, he still lacks one thing: win the Champions. To get it, King Arthur did what others – it was not original there – and ended up signing for the club that beat him in their only final, that of 2015. Then, the Barça The trident beat Juventus, where the Chilean played with Pogba, Pirlo, Tevez or Morata. Today, to stay alive, he will have to defeat Bayern, the team he left after three seasons in 2018. pirate, with its crest, it is prepared for the approach.









“The most important game of the year. We have high hopes that the title will be ours. Bayern are in a spectacular year. But we are Barcelona ”, he says with conviction.





Notice to your former colleagues

“Bayern do not play against a Bundesliga team, they face the best in the world: Barça”

It will not be the first time that he faces the Bavarian giant. He already did it with Leverkusen and bianconeri before becoming a player for the Munich champion. He only beat him once. He lost six games and tied three. The only triumph came in 2009 in the German Cup with a 4-2 goal by the Chilean when he headed a corner. A lot of time has passed. In fact, of the three goals he has scored, none went to Neuer, but to Butt (2) and Rensing. But Vidal remembers how to do it. “It was in the German Cup and I scored a goal,” he says with a smile. “All the parties are different. It was many years ago and today I am at Barcelona. It is going to be a very nice game and we will leave everything on the field, ”he says with the claw that characterizes him. For others it may be a cliché. In his case he speaks literally.

That is what has conquered each of the coaches he has had. He has played with Heynckes –in Leverkusen and Munich–, with Conte –he scored 18 goals in a year–, with Allegri, Guardiola and Ancelotti. With everyone it was important. In addition, in the selection he has been a key piece with Marcelo Bielsa. Also at Barça (95 games already), both with Valverde and Setién. To the point that the coach considers changing the 4-4-2 to have him. "I do not know if I deserve to be a starter, but those who leave will have to put the maximum to pass", recipe.









A good connoisseur of the Bavarian environment, he does not think that Bayern players underestimate Barcelona. “I have listened to the statements, but I have not paid much attention to them. I know that is not what you think of in the Bayern dressing room. Also, this time they are not playing against a Bundesliga team but against the best in the world: Barça ”, he warns. “We have Leo, the talent, and if we connect we can beat anyone.”

And it is that Leo Messi, who won two American Cups (2015 and 2016), has his heart stolen by more goals than the Polish Lewandowski. “Robert is extraordinary, he is a tireless scorer. It’s very dangerous. I watched him grow up and how he prepared. But Leo is from another planet. It is very difficult to compare them even though Lewandowski is the best center forward with Luis (Suárez) ”, he says.

After Neymar's escape and Paulinho's passing, he is the third South American (8 goals this season), although his football has nothing to do with the PSG star. "Of course I understand that they think about his return, but not only because of the last game (against Atalanta). Has a lot of talent. It would help the team a lot with their level ". But until that happens, the pirate of the Blaugrana ship in Lisbon is him.








