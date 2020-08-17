Arthur suffers an accident in Palafrugell while driving drunk

To the already complicated situation that the Barça In recent days, due to the humiliating defeat against Bayern in Lisbon, another act of indiscipline by Arthur Melo. As explained by the Diari de Girona, the still Barça player, who in the next few days will leave the club for Juventus, had a traffic accident with no physical consequences last morning in Palafrugell while drunk at the wheel.

Continuing with the information from the Girona newspaper, the Brazilian was aboard his Ferrari with other people when he hit a curb and when he got on the sidewalk he hit a lamppost. The local police went to the area of ​​the accident and subjected Arthur to a breathalyzer test, which gave a rate of 0.55 mg / liter for exhaled air, more than double that allowed.













The amount of alcohol detected in Arthur has led to a criminal complaint by the local authorities since it exceeded the minimum of 0.50 mg / liter. The incident would have happened around four in the morning on Calle del Suro, where a patrol noticed the accident and verified that the Barça player was under the influence of alcohol.

Barça had opened a disciplinary file on Arthur when he refused to return from Brazil to play in the Champions League on July 27 as a result of his transfer weeks before to Juventus. He finally returned to Barcelona on August 7 but was not with the team in Lisbon.

Arthur Melo, in the match against Mallorca. (Getty)



Arthur, 23, was transferred to Juventus at the end of June in exchange for 72 million euros and in his place the Catalan club seized the services of Juventine player Miralem Pjanic, 30, for 60 million euros. In the next few days, the Brazilian midfielder will end his time at Barça in the worst possible way, failing sportingly and further devaluing his image as a professional.









His period as a Barça player will finally close on August 23, when he travels to Turin to dress as a bianconeri and leaves two years behind in Barcelona. Arhur arrived at Barça in the summer of 2018 with the poster of ‘new Xavi’ thanks to his characteristics similar to that of Terrassa. But at the moment of truth, except for a sporadic brushstroke, he has never shown enough level to emulate the now Al Sadd coach.





In addition, his last season as a Barcelona player has been marked by his persistent physical problems, most of them in the pubic area. His accident at Palafrugrell is the epilogue to his story of failure in the ranks of Barça.







