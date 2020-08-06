Arthur Melo returns to Barcelona

Keep thinking the same. That there are actions that have not suited him well and that he has been the victim of a smear campaign since he reluctantly agreed to Juventus. However, as it has advanced The vanguard, Arthur Melo prefers to return to Barcelona and try to fix his situation from Barcelona. He wants to arrive in Barcelona tomorrow and join the preview of Champions of the Barça – Naples.

However, the intention of Barcelona is not to let the player in until a PCR test is done and speak to the technical secretariat, since he has an open disciplinary file.













Since July 27, his lawyers and representatives have tried to reach an agreement with the club to terminate the contract that, after the transfer to Juventus, linked him to Barça until the end of this season, that is, when the Champions League ends.

At the end of LaLiga, Arthur went to Brazil after passing through Ibiza during the vacation that the club gave to its players. In his native land he decided that he did not want to return. The reasons for this forceful stance have dragged on for weeks. Arthur has felt very little valued by the club after signing a transfer that he a priori resisted because his dream was to succeed at the Camp Nou.





Tomorrow comes

He returns to iron out rough edges and try to reach an agreement to terminate his contract

The player, who arrived in Barcelona two summers ago and whose adaptation drew praise from Leo Messi, will star in a very different ending than what he himself imagined. With 23 years, contract until 2024 and a 400 million euro termination clause, the relationship between club and player began to break in March when their representatives wanted to agree on a salary improvement that, according to them, was already spoken with the club.

Barcelona not only did not yield to that request but advised him to find a team and finally it was the same entity that reached an agreement on June 29 to close his transfer to Juventus for 72 million euros plus another 10 in variables.









Arthur ended up giving his approval. This operation included the arrival of the 30-year-old Bosnian Miralem Pjanic to Barça and it was also agreed that both players would stay in their respective clubs until the competitions for the 2019-20 season ended. But while Pjanic has continued to play for Juve, Arthur has hardly done so for Barça.





Quique Setien’s statements hurt him

He was particularly hurt by the statements of Quique Setién, with whom he has not managed to have a good relationship. “It is not the first or the last to sign with great illusions and in the end they do not bear fruit,” said the coach when the agreement had not yet been made official. Weeks later, in the penultimate League game where Barcelona was playing its last cartridge to try to win the League at the expense of what Real Madrid did, Setién slipped that Arthur did not enter the call because “his ankle hurt”, a nuisance for which no medical statement was ever issued.

For Arthur, those statements were conveyed in a way that seemed like he did not want to play, when he wanted precisely the opposite. Finally, the comparisons and congratulations of the Blaugrana entity to Pjanic for winning the Serie A, have been the straw that has filled the glass.









Barça, meanwhile, has reminded Arthur that he has a contract until the Champions League ends and they ask him to honor it. According to the LaLiga-AFE agreement, Arthur’s absence is considered serious and can lead to suspension of employment and salary for up to ten days. From the third absence, it is considered a very serious offense and can even lead to dismissal. The footballer and his environment are confident that an agreement can be reached.







