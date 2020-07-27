Arthur Melo does not want to return to Barcelona

This Monday, Barcelona’s top squad players have been summoned to pass the Covid-19 test before rejoining training tomorrow. All except Arthur Melo, who does not want to return to the Blaugrana discipline. The Brazilian, who went on vacation first to Ibiza and then to Brazil, has communicated to the club that he wants to terminate his contract earlier because he does not feel valued in the entity and because he has not played since his transfer to Juventus was made official.

In the last few hours, his lawyers and representatives have contacted the club to try to reach an agreement and terminate the contract. The reasons are extensive. The environment of the footballer has The vanguard what was already an open secret. Arthur has felt very undervalued after signing a transfer that, a priori, he did not want because his hope was to succeed at Barcelona. He had a contract until June 2024 and a termination clause of 400 million euros.









Arthur was caught yawning at the Camp Nou during Barça-Osasuna (Movistar)



FC Barcelona and Juventus reached an agreement on June 29 for the transfer of the player for 72 million euros plus another 10 in variables. It was also agreed that Arthur would stay at Barça until the official competitions for the 2019-20 season ended. And that, precisely, is what the player wants to accelerate.





Anger in two directions

With the board, because he believes he has been the victim of a smear campaign, and with Setién for his statements

Hurt with the club and the coach, he prefers to step aside and ask to be let go, even if he has to give up playing the Champions League. His anger goes in two directions. On the one hand, he believes that he has been the victim of a smear campaign towards him so that the club justified his departure for Juventus.

On the other hand, Quique Setién’s statements affirming that not all the footballers who arrive meet expectations. That the Barcelona coach hinted that Arthur had been erased from the last league game against Alavés, did not sit well with the Brazilian who wanted to end his days at Barcelona playing. Congratulations to Pjanic for winning the Serie A, have been the last straw.









Barcelona has reminded him that he has a contract until the Champions League ends and they ask him to fulfill it. Tonight the Brazilian has a flight to return to Barcelona, ​​but hopes that it is not necessary to take it.







