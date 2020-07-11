Arthur falls from the call against Valladolid

He Barça will face the decisive match of League against him Valladolid with a midfield decimated by the losses of Frenkie De Jong and Arthur Melo. The Catalan coach, Quique Setién, has made a call with 18 players where the few troops in the midfield and the absence of several players from the subsidiary due to the proximity of the playoffs to promotion to Second stand out.

The Brazilian midfielder suffers from tonsillitis and his loss of prominence in recent games has nothing to do with his recent transfer to Juventus. “His involvement is total and he will surely enter the calls again,” Setién explained about his ward. Of the Dutchman he indicated that “he has been about to travel” to Valladolid to play “ten or fifteen minutes” but they have preferred not to risk their problems in soleus.









Samuel Umtiti will also be out for his knee injury. “Neither the player nor the doctors know when he will be recovered,” Setién explained about the Frenchman’s condition. In contrast, the coach recovers Junior Firpo, who missed the last game against Espanyol with a hip problem.

In this way, these are the players summoned by Setién for the match in Zorrilla: Marc André Ter Stegen, Nélson Semedo, GerardPiqué, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, Leo Messi, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Antoine Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Junior Firpo, Riqui Puig, Ronald Araujo and Arnau.

De Jong is still on leave due to soleus problems. (Mané Espinosa)













Ansu Fati will not be in Valladolid either, in this case by sanction after seeing the red card in the match against Espanyol for a hard tackle with the studs at the height of Calero’s tibia.

Barça will travel to Valladolid after learning the result of Real Madrid against Alavés tonight. If the Whites do not fail against the Blue and Whites, the Barça team will start the game in Zorrilla with four points below the Whites when they have three days remaining before the end of the championship.

See all the results of the Santander League.







