Arsenal surprise Liverpool and take the Community Shield

The quintessential holiday month debuted at a ghostly Wembley with the FA Cup final. Without brilliance but with trade, the Arsenal they beat Chelsea and closed the most unusual season in history with a title. This Saturday, with the August sun already disappearing on the horizon, the group of Mikel Arteta started the new course in the same way. Also at Wembley, without a soul in the stands, he defeated the Liverpool in a Community Shield that had to be decided on penalties after the even final.

Little could be demanded of Arsenal and Liverpool in this first stake of the season. After just two weeks of pre-season training, neither the head nor the legs were still in the best condition to fight for a title. They both did what they could, which was not little, and in the end the show was more or less worthy.









Van Dijk stands out above the rest

The match was not very attractive with this cover letter, the shortage of new faces in both sets did not help either. Perhaps the trophy’s 100-plus year history was a burning nail. Seconds before the match started, the 22 players knelt on the grass in protest against racism. A short and effective gesture.

Although the clash did not offer large doses of good football, it was not exactly sparing in emotion and occasions. The show started with a goal disallowed to Van Dijk offside. A scare that did not last long in the ranks of Arsenal, which before the quarter of an hour had opened the scoring. The goal was signed by Aubameyang, with a beautiful shot from the front, but it was built by the whole gunner with a beautiful play started from his own area that culminated Saka with a delicious game change.











Liverpool’s offensive trident, already memorized throughout footballing Europe, gave no sign of life and only Robertson and Williams for their respective bands disturbed Emiliano Martinez, the fashionable man at the Emirates.

With more faith than football, Liverpool advanced lines and found the prize of the tie thanks to Minamino’s shot with twenty minutes to go. Martínez depressed Mané on a couple of occasions and the final hit penalties. Brewster ruled the only one of the ten and Aubameyang executed the reds. August smiles at Arsenal. Too bad September is already here.





Data sheet

1 (5) – Arsenal: Emiliano Martínez; Holding, David Luiz, Tierney (Kolasinac, m. 82); Bellerín (Cedric, d. 58), Mohamed Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Saka (Willok, m. 82), Nketiah (Reiss Nelson, m. 82), Aubameyang.

1 (4) – Liverpool: Alisson; Williams (Minamino, d. 59), Joe Gómez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner (Keita, m. 59), Fabinho, Wijnaldum (Brewster, m. 92+); Salah, Firmino (Curtis Jones, d. 82), Mane.









Goals: 1-0, m. 12: Aubameyang. 1-1, m. 73: Minamino.

Penalties: 0-1: Salah, goal. 1-1: Reiss Nelson, goal. 1-2: Fabinho, goal. 2-2: Maitland-Niles, goal. 2-2: Brewster, to the crossbar and out. 3-2: Cedric, goal. 3-3: Minamino, goal. 4-3: David Luiz, goal. 4-4: Jones, goal. 5-4: Aubameyang, goal.

Referee: Andre Marriner. He admonished Milner (m. 57), from Liverpool.

Incidents: Community Shield match, played at Wembley Stadium in London without an audience.







