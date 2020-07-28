Anthony Davis doubts NBA return due to injury

Anthony Davis it is doubt for the first meeting that Los Angeles Lakers will dispute in the rerun from NBA season in the ‘bubble‘ of Orlando and that will face them Clippers. The center suffered a strong knock at right eye during a preparation match against the Orlando Magic and according to the coach Frank Vogel could not be ready for the resumption of competition.

"We go day by day, but still feel discomfort. We are concerned about their participation in the next game, "he assured Vogel in front of the media.











The NBA had prepared a stellar return marked by an angelino duel between Lakers and Clippers

, two of the great candidates for the title. But the more than likely drop in Davis You can ruin the plans of the competition.

Furthermore, the Clippers they also have the casualties of Lou Williams, who will be quarantined after being hunted in a strip club during a bubble break; and the doubts of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell, who have just rejoined the team.