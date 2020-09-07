Ansu Fati, the secret of Luis Enrique’s formula for Spain

The Spanish selection leaves two momentary conclusions after the first two days of the UEFA Nations League before Germany and Ukraine. The first is that it is still a bit below the big favorites and, the second, that it is progressing very well. It is true that two games are little baggage to be blunt, but it is enough to explain that the feelings are good and point out the brushstrokes that Luis Enrique is giving its formula. Here are some of them:





1) The system, pressure and retract

Although lately there is a lot of variability in the game systems, Luis Enrique remains very faithful to what has clearly been his preferred structure throughout his career, the 4-3-3. A drawing that has applied these two games and that the team already has highly internalized. The pressure has been very active and with a clear will to squeeze the rival up in a coordinated way. An idea also very typical of the coach. That is what explains the more than remarkable location records. Against Ukraine, Spain only played 12% in their own third of the field by 35% in that of the Ukrainians. But it is especially noteworthy that, against a powerful team like Germany, Luis Enrique’s men only played 20% in their defensive third against a very high 36% in the German field.









High blood pressure, one of the keys.

Likewise, it is identifiable the way of folding in own field. Unlike what the coach did at Barça, the national team has shown a retreat in 4-5-1 format in which the two wingers work defensively on their band to compact and help their side.

The rapid and effective withdrawal of Spain was decisive.

2) The center of the field with three steps

A marked and common aspect in both games has been the structure of the center of the field. Regardless of the proper names, the structure has presented three very specific roles and very much in line with what the tactical drawing requires. With a very positional pivot (Busquets against Germany, Rodri against Ukraine) and a third inside with a high dose of freedom to create, the second midfielder has responded in both duels (Fabián Ruiz in the first and Mikel Merino in the second) to a Fully adequate profile to be able to support both the pivot in positional tasks and to reach the rival area.









A center of the field with clear ideas.

3) Ansu and the extremes

In the positional attack in the rival field, he has highlighted the evident leading role of the wingers. Because although it is true that the wings have had a certain flight, the open participation of wingers has been very marked. The four used by the coach (Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Jesús Navas) respond to a marked profile of external activity and daring in the imbalance. It is no coincidence that of the 18 one-on-one attempts that the national team has accumulated in these 180 minutes, 11 have been from the extremes. Nor is it true that four of the five goals scored by Spain had a direct impact (goal, penalty or assist) with the position. Clear signal that Luis Enrique looks for the overflow and the activity on the outside as the main attack path. And within this gear, a proper name has shone above the rest. That of Ansu Fati. That already made an impact in the second half against Germany and was literally exhibited against Ukraine (one goal, a provoked penalty and six shots on aggregate).













4) Pau Torres is emerging as the relay of Piqué

In what is surely the most uncertain position of all, Luis Enrique has opted for Pau Torres as the first option. At least in this first group of confrontations. And the young center-back has responded to the coach’s confidence. To his already magnificent and usual positioning, he has added defensive sobriety (80% of aerial duels won against Germany), a good understanding with Sergio Ramos and an excellent ball output (92% reliability against Ukraine and 98% against Germany) . It will be interesting to see what the coach’s next intentions are, but for now Pau Torres is the first placed to be Piqué’s replacement.

Pau Torres is emerging as the substitute for Piqué.

5) The goal for De Gea and the helm for Thiago

Beyond the central axis, Luis Enrique has cleared up a couple of doubts in a resounding way. Unlike the rotations carried out to date in goal, David De Gea has played the 180 minutes in what is an unquestionable show of confidence. In the same way that Thiago is chosen to have the main weight in the organization of the team. Also with a total of 180 minutes played and 234 interventions in the two games (the most), the Bayern player is in a splendid moment, a sign of his maturity, which has made him the best midfielders in the world.







