Ansu Fati leads Spain’s win over Ukraine

Last night Valdebebas saw something similar to Ansu Fati show. At 17, the young Barcelona forward was the man of the match and smashed Ukraine in the first half. With a renewed team compared to the one that tied in Germany, in which there were already four debutants, Luis Enrique’s new red thrashed without major problems to a Ukraine that made a poor impression despite appearing at the Di Stéfano leader of the group after having beaten Switzerland on the first day.

The party had no history. The advance pressure of Spain, with Rodri acting as a midfielder, very well accompanied by Thiago, broke the rival. From the opening whistle it was seen that the left wing of Reguilón and Ansu Fati was going to be irrepressible.













It could be seen already in minute 2, when Ansu was knocked down in the area by Krivtsov. The clear penalty was transformed by Ramos, who would score again in the 29th by heading a good cross also from the left of Dani Olmo. With his two goals, the captain of the red team has 23 goals for the national team and becomes the highest-scoring defender in the history of the national teams, beating Argentine Passarella by one goal.

However, despite the effectiveness of the Sevillian center-back, the star of the night was going to be Ansu Fati, a player determined to break precocious records and who had already made his debut with the red team when playing the second half in Stuttgart. Last season he had already been the youngest scorer in the history of Barça and the Champions League.





Since yesterday it is also the red one. After several attempts, including a Chilean who did not enter by a miracle, the young forward would score in the 32nd in a personal move that closed with a hard shot that entered after hitting the post, the 3-0.

Fati thus surpassed a record that dated back 95 years. Until last night the youngest scorer in the red was Errazquin who in 1925 scored three goals against Switzerland at 18 years and 344 days. Ansu Fati is 17 years and 311 days old.









Ansu’s contribution went far beyond scoring a goal, provoking a penalty and giving several goal passes to Gerard Moreno. Starting from the left, Ansu drove whoever got ahead of him crazy, took all kinds of threats and cuts out of the hat and always gave the feeling of a full-fledged player, capable of throwing the team on his shoulder.





The second half was played at a much slower pace, with Ukraine only concerned about not conceding more goals. Eric García made his debut, the City player trained in La Masia and now again in the orbit of Barcelona. The match would close with a fourth goal, in the 83rd minute, by Ferran Torres. This red promises.







