Ansu Fati, Davies or Haaland, among the 40 candidates for the Golden Boy award

The young pearl of Barcelona Ansu fati

he is among the 40 candidates for the best under-21 player of the year. The award Golden Boy Canadian also counts Davies, with the Brazilians of Real Madrid Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes or the Norwegian Haaland among potential title contenders.

This Tuesday, the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, who has been granting this award since 2003, has announced the list of 40 names – reducing it from the initial 60 candidates. They all dream of being the promising youngster who wins the trophy.











At just 17 years old, Ansu Fati has become the youngest player to debut with the Spanish national team this month, a record that no one has beaten since 1936. The Barça winger also managed to score seven goals for the Catalan club last season . But Fati is not the only Spaniard on the list. The ex-Valencianist Ferran Torres, now in the ranks of Manchester City, is also among the candidates.

Another of the big names on this list is Canadian Alphonso Davies, from Bayern Munich. He is one of the best left-backs in the world and at 19 years old, he has been proclaimed champion of the three top competitions in which his team participated: the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League, where he overwhelmed Ansu Fati’s Barcelona with an embarrassing 8-2.

Alphonso Davies celebrating the Champions League title (POOL / Reuters)



The Norwegian Haaland, with 44 goals in the last season, lived at the beginning at Salzburg and then at Borussia Dortmund, is also aiming for the award.

Last season was João Félix, from Atlético de Madrid, who was crowned with this title. The first winner of the Golden Boy was the Dutch Rafael Van der Vaart and, among the other “young people of the year”, were the English Wayne Rooney, the Argentine Lionel Messi, the Spanish Cesc Fábregas and Isco Alarcón or the French Kylian Mbappé.









This year’s award, which is awarded based on the votes of 40 journalists from major European sports media, will be presented to the winner at a ceremony scheduled in December in Turin, consistent with the coronavirus pandemic.







