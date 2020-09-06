Ansu Fati breaks the record of the youngest scorer of the selection

He is old enough to play with the youth players and not only is he now a full international with Spain, but Ansu Fati is already the youngest player to score a goal for the Spanish team. Made his debut against Germany and already made a hole on the scoreboard against Ukraine in a UEFA Nations League match. With 17 years and 311 days, the Barcelona forward is already in the history of the red.

Fati, born in Guinea-Bissau, will be of legal age on October 31. But in terms of football, he is the most brilliant promise in Spanish football. No international managed so young to pierce the rival goal. The attacker scored the historic goal in minute 32 with a great shot with the right from outside the area with which he beat Pyatov. The ball touched the post before kissing the net. The Ukrainian goalkeeper is 19 years older than him.













With 17 behind him, Fati was the main protagonist of the meeting. Since it caused the penalty that led to 1-0 in minute 3 and was also able to score another Chilean goal.

The winger beats for more than a year the record that Juan Errazquin held until now, who played for the Royal Union of Iran in the twenties of the last century. When he was 18 years and 344 days old, in his debut with the national team, Errazquin scored three goals against Switzerland. It was June 1, 1925 in Bern.





This is the third precocity record achieved by the Barça youth squad. In December he became the youngest scorer in the Champions League, scoring against Inter at San Siro (1-2). Before, in August 2019, with his goal against Osasuna in El Sadar (2-2), he registered his name as the Blaugrana’s earliest scorer in the League.









Last season, that of his debut with Barcelona, ​​Fati played 33 matches and scored 8 goals. As soon as he becomes a member of the first team, his release clause will be 400 million.





