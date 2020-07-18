Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig travel to Vitoria and miss the promotion playoff with the subsidiary

He Barça will travel to Vitoria to close the sad epilogue of his participation this season in the Santander League, with Real Madrid champion since last day. The azulgranas will play an inconsequential match against the Alavés in Mendizorroza with the presence in the call of Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, that the beginning of the promotion playoff to Second Barcelona affiliate.

The two youth squads will not be available to Barça B coach García Pimienta this Sunday against Valladolid, promises in the first tie for a place in the silver category of Spanish football. To achieve the pass, and without first team matches, Ansu and Riqui could rejoin the Barcelona team at the next and final crossing.









The one who will not be in Vitoria will be Arthur Melo, who was not sanctioned and in principle did not present any physical problem. The Brazilian will not continue at Barça next year, after having signed for Juve, and in recent games his performance on the field and his attitude in the stands have not been exemplary.

In the match against Osasuna last day, when the Catalans were rushing their title options, Arthur was hunted yawning in the stands. Despite the fact that there is nothing at stake, in Mendizorroza Barça must improve their performance to at least clean up the bad image exhibited in recent days and offer a glimpse of hope to Catalans ahead of the Champions League in August.

Arthur was caught yawning at the Camp Nou during Barça-Villarreal (Movistar)













In this context, Quique Setién has drawn up a list with the following 16 players to face the game against the Babazorro team: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Braithwaite, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Vidal, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, R. Araujo and Arnau. Piqué, Rakitic and Junior Firpo will not be in Basque lands due to sanction and Griezmann and Umtiti due to injury.

For its part, Alavés will not play anything against Barça either, since in the last day they achieved a permanence that in the last days had been much complicated. The Basques achieved a decisive victory last day against Betis that broke a negative streak of seven games without winning, with six defeats and a draw, and they got rid of a last day of heart attack.

