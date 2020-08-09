Andrea Pirlo replaces Maurizio Sarri on the Juventus bench

He Juventus Turin he dismissed the technician this Saturday Maurizio Sarri, after the elimination suffered this Friday, in the knockout stages of the Champions League, against Lyon. “Juventus announces that Maurizio Sarri has been dismissed as first team coach. The club wishes to thank the coach for having written a new page in the history of ‘bianconera’ with the victory of the ninth consecutive title, which crowned a personal path that led him to climb all categories of Italian football, “the statement read official published by Juventus.

Andrea Pirlo, who had been introduced a few days ago as the new coach of the Juventus Under-23 team, agreed to go immediately to direct the first team in what will be his first experience on a bench. “Andrea Pirlo has signed a two-year contract this Saturday until June 2022,” Juventus reported in an official note.









“The decision is based on the conviction that Pirlo has the necessary skills to guide, already from his debut on a bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes,” added the Turin club. Pirlo, born in Fiero 41 years ago and Italian football legend, begins a new career as a coach after winning everything as a footballer, with two Champions Leagues, six league titles and a World Cup with his country’s national team.

Sarri, who came to Juventus in the summer of 2019 to replace Massimiliano Allegri, five-time champion of Italy and four-time champion of the Italian Cup, had a contract in force until 2022. The European failure was the last straw that convinced the Juventus board to change technical guide, after a season ended with the ninth consecutive league title, but also with defeats in the final of the Italian Cup and in the Italian Super Cup.





The coach failed to transfer his most offensive philosophy to the squad, despite the new title in Serie A

Hired to lead a change in philosophy at Juventus and bet on a more attractive game, Sarri failed to convey his tactical ideas to the players and his team lost defensive strength, without shining in terms of performance. The coach had already shown signs of tension on the eve of the round of 16 against Lyon, when he considered the questions about his future as an “insult to a top-level management and not fans, who do not make decisions depending on a single match”.









The Bosnian Miralem Pjanic, a Juventus midfielder who will move to Barcelona from next season, acknowledged at the end of the match against Lyon that the squad failed to assimilate Sarri’s ideas and that there was never a decisive “spark”.







