An unlikely triple by Anunoby saves the Raptors against the Celtics

Theis Cutting put two points above the Celtics with a mate in the absence of 0.5 seconds. Those of Boston had in their hands the third consecutive victory in the Orlando bubble against the Raptors, and practically final for the tie, when OG Anunoby he revived Toronto with an unlikely triple on the horn (104-103).

The British player was unmarked on the perimeter and in just enough time, not one more tenth or one less, he achieved the first victory for the reigning champion of the Eastern Conference semifinal series (2-1). After the necessary review of the play, it is appreciated how the ball detaches itself from the fingertips of the Toronto player hundredths before the end of the match.









Before Anunoby’s miraculous play, the Raptors stayed in the game thanks to the performance of Kyle Lowry, author of 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Fred Van Vleet, who finished the game with 25 points, including the basket that put the tie for the Canadians before the apotheosis final.

The two key players for the Canadians, in addition to Anunoby, were well supported by Pascal Siakam (16 points), while Marc Gasol had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of play. The Raptors were in tow until the third quarter, but thanks to their consistency they managed to reach the even score until the final minutes.

For his part, Kemba Walker was the only Celtics star who was up to the task with 28 points and three assists, including the one provided by Cutting and seemed to seal the game. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum was very unfortunate, who finished with 15 points and a very poor shooting percentage, like Marcus Smart, one of the key players in the triumph of the clover in the second game.

The day in the NBA was completed with the first triumph of the Angeles Clippers in the semifinals of the Western Conference against the Denver Nuggets (97-120). The Colorado team had no response to stop a sensational Kawhi Leonard, who scored 29 points in 32 minutes and with a 75% accuracy rate. This time Nikola Jokic (15 points) and Jamal Murray (12) were not correct.







