An outbreak of coronavirus in the Marlins puts MLB in check

The MLB, professional league of baseball of U.S, has announced the suspension of two encounters corresponding to the day scheduled for this Monday as a result of a outbreak of coronavirus. The Miami Marlins have detected 11 cases of Covid-19 between the expedition of the team that traveled to Philadelphia to face the Phillies.

Florida squad continues confined in a hotel from Pennsylvania City awaiting a second round of testing. As a consequence, the home debut of the Marlins in front of Baltimore Orioles, which was due to take place this morning, has been discontinued.









Bouncing, the meeting between Phillies and the Yankees New York, scheduled for Monday, has also been canceled waiting to meet the results

of the test made to the players of the set of Philadelphia after facing the Marlins.

“The members of the expedition of the Marlins they are in quarantine while they wait for the result of those results, ”the competition said in a statement. Last Sunday, four players from the Marlins they tested positive for coronavirus. Despite the fact that those affected were removed from the team, the outbreak has spread and they are already 11 the professionals affected due to illness.

At the moment, the MLB does not arise lay off the competition, which officially started last Thursday. Now, the large number of affected in the Marlins questions the more immediate continuity of the Florida team. Furthermore, the situation could worsen exponentially if players from the Phillies they also look affected due to the disease after his direct confrontation against the Marlins.







