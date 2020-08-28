An 87-year-old Japanese man trains every day to revalidate his longest-standing Ironman title

The Japanese Inada He does not give up. To their 87 years He intends to revalidate his title as the oldest Ironman in the world. Got it in Hawaii in 2018 at 85 years and 328 days. “I can’t give up, otherwise I feel sorry for those who support me,” he says.





You do not plan to get off your bike until you are 90

Now, it is preparing day by day for the appointment that it has next year, after the cancellation of the 2020 edition. feat, not suitable for most mortals, is considered one of the toughest endurance competitions. This passion for the sport began after his retirement and became an obsession after the death of his wife.







