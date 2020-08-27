American sports joins the Bucks boycott against racism

The plant of the Milwaukee bucks

in the fifth game of the series against the Orlando Magic for the police shooting against the black citizen Jacob blake, in the city of Kenosha, has caused a domino effect in American sports. To the boycott of the team of the NBA, from the state of Wisconsin, first joined the rest of the basketball league teams in the Orlando bubble and later the tennis player joined Naomi osaka, as well as various teams from the Soccer League (MLS), the Women’s Basketball League (WNBA), and the Baseball League (MLB), in addition to the support of various NFL players.









Before being an athlete, I am a black woman. And, as a black woman, I feel like there are much more important matters that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis. I don’t expect anything drastic to happen by not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a mostly white sport, I think it would be a step in the right direction, ”Osaka wrote on his twitter account.

The Japanese tennis player was due to play the Cincinnati Masters 1000 semifinal against Belgian Elise Mertens today. “It makes me sick to see the continuous genocide against the black population at the hands of the police. I am exhausted from putting a new hashtag every few days and I am extremely tired of having the same conversation over and over again. When will it be enough? “, Concluded the number 10 of the world tennis.





For the resignation of Osaka

This Thursday’s day of the Cincinnati tournament has been suspended

The position of the winner of the US Open (2018) and the Australian Open (2019) has caused the suspension of the day of this Thursday of the tournament that is being held exceptionally in Flushing Meadows. “In joint action we have decided to recognize this moment with the postponement of the scheduled programming for Thursday, August 27. Cincinnati tournament competition will resume on Friday, August 28, ”the USTA, ATP and WTA jointly announced.









Also in women’s sport, WNBA players have supported the cause against racism and instead of fighting their matches they will kneel and raise their fists during the anthem. Elizabeth Williams, of the Atlanta team, was in charge of transferring this position to the press.

Atlanta United and Inter Miami players stand up against racism.

(Jasen Vinlove)



For its part, the seventh day of the MLS was paralyzed for the same reason when the Inter Miami and Atlanta United players, who faced each other in Florida, decided that they were not going to play the game. Shortly after, the leaders of both teams supported their players and the cause. “We must use our voices to be the change,” wrote the Georgia franchise.











Players from Dallas FC, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake, Los Angeles FC, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes were later joined by their fellow professionals, who announced on their respective social media accounts that they would not go out on the pitch to dispute the day.

The seven shots in the back at Blake, which have left him in serious condition and can leave him paralyzed, occurred in the city of Kenosha, in the state of Wisconsin. The top baseball team in the state, the Milwaukee Brewers, also joined the boycott and did not go out to play at the city’s Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds, who also supported the cause.





Boycott of women’s basketball

Instead of contesting their matches, the WNBA players will kneel and raise their fists during the anthem.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ campaign against racism also found support in the NFL football. The Green Bay Packers players came together after the incident to join the social cause. The boycott has been unleashed with the shooting of Blake, but protests in American sports have already been expressed forcefully by the death at the hands of George Floyd’s police.









The last North American sports sector to support the racial cause has been the golf PGA. “We understand that now is not the appropriate time to highlight our programs and policies, but rather to express our outrage at the injustice that continues to prevail in our country (…) Sport has always had the power to inspire and unify, and We continue to hope that together, we will achieve the change, ”the golfer’s organization said in a statement.

Beyond sports, protests of police brutality against blacks on Tuesday night left two dead and one injured. US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the dispatch of federal agents who will join the National Guard in Kenosha (Wisconsin) to quell race riots.







