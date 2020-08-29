Alonso: “When I win, they have given it to me and when something goes wrong, you already knew”

Fernando Alonso could not opt ​​for victory in the last edition of the Indianapolis 500. The pilot finished in a discreet twenty-first position that has allowed his detractors to speak out, but the Asturian is no longer affected by negative opinions, now he is “amused”, and made it clear that he will never satisfy the most critical with your piloting.

“When I win one of these challenges it is that they have given it to me and when something goes wrong or they have vetoed you or it was already known. In the past, perhaps these things affected me, now they make me laugh, “explained the Spaniard in a talk on Instagram in which he valued his third participation in the mythical American race, where he had the possibility of winning the triple crown after winning in the past in the Monaco Grand Prix of Formula 1 And in the 24 hours of Le Mans.













On Instagram

“In the past maybe these things affected me now they make me laugh”





Fernando Alonso

Pilot







“For someone with two Formula 1 and World Endurance titles to run the Dakar or the 500 miles, without any kind of goal, just run. When we see that in many people who speak, they will be right, “added Alonso in the conversation, who in Indianapolis has never opted for victory.

Alonso also stepped up on rumors about a possible Honda veto from racing with the Andretti team. “It is silly. Before racing I had other options, one of them was Andretti and the other was McLaren’s, and in the end I felt that we deserved another chance, ”the Oviedo driver denied.

Fernando Alonso, during the Indianapolis 500.

(Reuters)



With his American adventure over, Alonso is already preparing his return to Formula, where he will return to compete at the controls of Renault next season. “The goal is to prepare well, return to competition, be active every weekend and prepare for 2022 with a more even Formula 1, although that is not known for now,” he said.









He will return to the great circus in 2021, but the Spanish classified the first season as transitory, aware that Renault will not be able to fight for victory against the great teams, especially against Mercedes, absolute dominators of the World Cup in recent years. Their hope begins in 2022, when regulation changes minimize the differences between the most powerful teams and the smallest.





The return to the great circus

“The goal is to prepare well, return to competition, be active every weekend and prepare for 2022 with a more even Formula 1”





Fernando Alonso

Pilot







In Formula 1 he will meet again with Sebastian Vettel, rival for the title of Alonso in his time at Ferrari who is now not going through his best period. “It is a difficult situation because the car is difficult, there have been other years that they were fighting for the world championship, but when the car is to fight for Q3 and be among the top 10 you have to put the focus on someone,” Alonso explained about the German, in addition to recognizing that the Mercedes are “above the rest.”







