Alonso suffers an accident in the second free practice session in Indianapolis

Fernando Alonso lived a already seen in the 500 miles from Indianapolis. In the same way as last year, the Spanish rider suffered an accident without consequences in the second free practice session at the oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he finished with the eighth fastest time of the day (40,113).

“I’ve lost control for a moment. Everything was going more or less well so far this week, we did a good job with the car setup. Unfortunately I had the accident at the end of the session, but I hope it won’t happen again tomorrow. We will start again tomorrow. The team will get down to work to repair the car, ”Alonso said after the session at the NBC.









The Spaniard was exiting turn 4 when the left-hand tires skirted the edge of the track, passing through a concrete area that made him lose control of his car. The No. 66 Dallara-Chevrolet collided with the exterior wall and the right front wheel was smashed. The car slid down the track until it came to a standstill in the lane of the pit lane.

Alonso was marching in sixth place when he suffered the accident. On the second day of practice, New Zealander Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, was the fastest (39,805) ahead of Takuma Sato (39,877) and Marco Andretti (39,955). The cars will hit the track again today for the last practice session.





Qualifying starts tomorrow

“I’ve lost control for a moment”





Fernando Alonso

Arrow McLaren SP driver







Catalan Álex Palou, a debutant in Indianapolis who set the eighth fastest time in the first session, improved on the second day with the fifth fastest time. The day served to prepare for the race and not so much to seek the best time, since in this Friday’s session the cars will receive 80 horsepower for qualifying on Saturday and Sunday.









Fernando Alonso gets out of the Dallara IR12 – Chevrolet in Indianapolis. (A / EP)



The mythical American race, which this year celebrates its 104th edition, will be held without an audience on August 23. After winning the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, on two occasions, Alonso will seek the third, after his participation in 2017 and 2019, to complete the triple crown in Indianapolis.







