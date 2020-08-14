Alonso starts his career in the Indianapolis 500 on the right foot

Fernando Alonso

confirmed in July his return to Formula 1 in 2021, but before competing in the ‘great circus’ he has the challenge of winning the 500 miles from Indianapolis, which would make him the second driver in history to achieve the triple crown. The Asturian started free practice on the right foot in the oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway , signing the fifth fastest time.

It was a first contact with the American track, where the Canadian James Hinchcliffe achieved the best time (40.084) and was the standard bearer for the Andretti team, absolute dominator of the session with three of his drivers in the top four. Marco Andretti, second (40,116), and Ryan Hunter-Reay, fourth (40,297), were the other Andretti drivers in the first places.













First free practice

James Hinchcliffe set the best time (40,084)

New Zealander Scott Dixon, a Ganassi Racing Honda rider, broke Andretti’s monopoly with third place (40,170), while Alonso achieved the fifth fastest time (40,315) with the Arrow McLaren SP on his eighth lap. The Spaniard made 29 laps of the oval and was the best Chevrolet driver on the grid.

Alonso wants to achieve the triple crown before resuming his history with Formula 1 at the controls of Renault. The one from Oviedo has already won the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, on two occasions, and only needs to prevail at the Indianapolis oval to match Britain’s Graham Hill, who achieved this milestone in 1972 and for the moment has been the only one to achieve it.

Alonso, aboard the Chevrolet in Indianapolis. (EFE)



For Alonso this is the third attempt to win the Indianapolis 500 champion. His debut was in 2017, when he finished in a discreet twenty-fourth place, while last year he could not qualify for the race. From tomorrow until Sunday there will be the other four free practice sessions, in addition to the fight for the first nine positions on the grid, and on August 23 will be the time of the race.









Another Spaniard, 23-year-old young driver Alex Palou, making his debut in the race, took eighth place in the first free practice sessions (40,335) with his Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh car. The one from Sant Antoni de Vilamajor did 60 laps and completed his best lap on lap 35.







