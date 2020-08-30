Alaphilippe prevails in his field and is the new leader

The French Julian Alaphilippe took the victory in the second stage of the Tour de France 2020, a rugged route with a frenetic ending that suited him on paper and that he knew how to take advantage of his style, albeit with great suspense. In a three-way sprint with the Swiss Marc Hirschi and the British Adam Yates, while the peloton was on top of them, Alaphilippe prevailed with a very tight income over the young Sunweb rider, who was coming back in the final meters. Also double prize for the Deceuninck rider, who has been at the top of the Tour, with a yellow jersey that he already wore for 14 days last year.









After passing the first two first-class stops of the Tour, the victory was played at the col d’Èze, a second Paris-Nice classic, and then at the Quatre Chemins level, which did not score but was strategically located just nine kilometers from the finish line.











At the finish line Alaphilippe burst into tears, remembering, as he explained to his father, who died in recent months. “I want to dedicate this victory to him. I attacked because I had nothing to lose, “he commented. “The end suited me, but it was very hard for me. The leadership? Of course I will try to keep it the more days the better. A yellow jersey is respected and defended ”, said the new leader.

The second stage started from Nice with a part of bruised (and casualties) sensitive. Rafa Valls, from Bahrain (with a fractured femur) and Belgian Philippe Gilbert, from Lotto, with a broken kneecap, no longer started. In the case of this last team, they only have six riders left because in the first stage the German John Degenkolb came out of control. Horrible start of the Lotto Tour, which we remember was the team that had to send four assistants home for two positives from Covid-19.









Alaphilippe on the podium of the 2020 Tour, in which there are no longer just two hostesses and kisses are placed on the winner’s cheek

(STUART FRANKLIN / AFP)



We continue. David de la Cruz left but with a small fracture of the sacrum. Wout Poels did it with a broken rib. Thibaut Pinot continues but with strong blows to the right knee and shoulder. In fact, half Groupama is made of chrome. They have bruised Gaudu, Bonnet and Molard. Several runners stopped by the hospital Saturday night to rule out fractures. At Movistar, Rojas has injuries to one arm and a strong blow to his back and Soler has a knee affected … and we could continue. The effects of butchery from the first stage they have reached almost the entire peloton to a greater or lesser extent.

Possibly this general situation (and more with an eye on the first high end, this Tuesday in the fourth stage) calmed down a lot the spirits in the initial part of the second day. The two first-rate seniors broke through in a still large squad, although some of those who were touched, such as De la Cruz, had their little ordeal.















The flight of the day was formed this time by seven units, without the presence of Spaniards. Peter Sagan entered and looked for points for the green jersey in the special sprint at kilometer 16, but he ran into someone stronger, Matteo Trentin, who snatched the first position. Later, with attacks and counterattacks between them and small variations, the group held out in La Colmiane (Benoît Cosnefroy in the lead and the main squad at 2 minutes) and in the legendary Turini, where Anthony Perez passed first while Sagan had already surrendered and marched two minutes away. In the main group, the leader of the first day, the Norwegian Kristoff, had already disappeared, who left a minute at the finish line.

Alaphilippe launched his attack at the final level, but Hirschi stuck to his wheel without releasing, annoying the Frenchman. Then Yates jumped out and the trio formed. But from behind the Jumbo did not give a good image. He had problems, a slight fall from Dumoulin included, and the team that wanted to control the rhythm of the day was overwhelmed, while Ineos focused on defending Bernal and protecting him from any complications.





















