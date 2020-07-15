Air VAR to Real Madrid?

He Real Madrid he is very close to achieving a League that, for many reasons, seemed impossible for him to return. One of them is the difficulty of managing 238 trips by 42 clubs between First and Second Division for 40 hysterical days, taking into account routines, comforts and, above all, the safety of staff and technical bodies in hotels, stadiums and transfers.

Difficulties in organizing the trips of the clubs that have played at 22.00. are superior to the rest since, among other things, LaLiga must take into account factors like airport schedules. One of the earliest closes is Granada, the city where Real Madrid won their last game.













Protocols

The Granada airport closes its doors at 11.45 pm, however Real Madrid returned

The unique terminal of the Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén airport opens its doors at 5.00 and closes at 23.45. However, Real Madrid flew past 1 in the morning. This exception did not apply to Valencia, who had to spend the night in Granada on matchday 34, or to Granada itself, who when he visited Butarque to play against Leganés, stayed in the Community of Madrid due to the closure of the the city of Granada.

Real Madrid in Granada (Jose Breton / AP)







Granada’s travel plan

He anticipated takeoff at 00.10, five minutes before the time extension ended

Sources consulted by The vanguard They indicate that Real Madrid’s travel plan provided for takeoff at 00.10 hours, five minutes before the end of the time offered by the airport.









Aena accepted the request to enter within that limit, although finishing the match at 23.55, the arrival seemed very complicated taking into account the time added to the match, the press conferences of the technicians, the statements of the players and the 15 minutes to the airport. The arrival of the team was delayed and the personnel not only enabled the alternative access to speed up the process but also waited for the flight to operate.





The rest of the teams

They choose to return, although Valladolid and Vitoria are airports that close at 10 pm and do not make concessions

Most first division teams choose to return to their cities when the matches end at 22 hours. Barcelona returned by plane from Mallorca and Seville and by coach from Villarreal. Destinations that have followed the same protocol with all the teams. Other teams that also always return are Atlético de Madrid

Special mention for the teams that visit Valladolid, whose military airport does not make any type of concession whatever the team. The same team from Pucela returned by coach from Madrid and stayed in Seville.

Alavés and the teams that visit Vitoria at night do not have it easy either, since Foronda Airport closes at 22.00 and they do not make the concessions that the white team did in Granada.







