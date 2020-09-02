Aintzane Gorria: fight your shadow

Not content with having to to struggle against our opponents, we also have to do it with all the stones that those who should be supporting us put us, “he shoots. Aintzane Gorria Goñi (Burlada, July 7, 1995). Petite and lively, this fighter from Navarra, champion of Spain in less than 50 kg, does not bite her tongue: the train of the Tokyo Olympic Games is escaping if she still cannot train really without fighting his shadow. In the last 6 months, since the state of alarm (March 14), Gorria has only been able to train with contact for 12 days … Because of the c? Pandemic? Not only.









“There are those who have decided – he is referring to the Navarra Government (PSOE) – that combat sports cannot train. I would like you to explain what criteria you use to determine which sports are allowed and which are not. Is wrestling a contact sport and football, basketball and handball not? “, Gorria asks in a telephone conversation with The vanguard .

The fighter considers 2020 practically thrown away. In March, when the outbreak of the health crisis, he was with the Spanish team in Hungary preparing the pre-Olympic that granted a place for Tokyo. It was suspended. They returned to Madrid, while they were closing the Joaquín Blume del CAR residence, which has been closed for three months. He went home to Burlada. She could only exercise fitness, no contact with other female fighters. Until the provincial government decreed that as of August 15 they could return to hand-to-hand training …





The complaint

“We are the only country in the world where you cannot train to fight,” regrets Gorria, who sees Tokyo move away

“But it has only lasted 12 days: this past Thursday (27th) a resolution has prohibited medium-high contact sports until September 14. We are the only country in the world where the fight cannot be trained, nor has it been possible during the entire pandemic. If it had happened in all countries, there would still be equal opportunities to go to the Games, ”says Gorria.

Kafka, Ionesco or Beckett could have been inspired by some incongruous episodes that Aintzane Gorria has lived through at this time. Like having to travel to Murcia, at the beginning of August, to be able to train, and to do so with a grant from the Navarrese government. “Depending on which autonomous communities contact training was allowed, as in Murcia. But it is not understood that your community does not allow them and subsidizes to be able to do it in another place … ”, explains the fighter.









Or the last joke . According to the latest resolution of the Navarro Sports Institute of August 27, the prohibition of training in medium-high contact modalities (fighting, judo, boxing, karate, taekwondo) have an exemption: athletes in these disciplines are authorized to Train with contact before September 14 with a special permit if they are considered of high level and only if they have a competition in the minimum period of one month. “What’s the point that I can only train a month before a competition?” Gorria wonders. That is, to prepare your next competition, the Spanish Championship, on December 5, you can only train with contact from November 5 … Which would mean being able to practice the keys, techniques and tactics for 30 days in the middle of eight months of inactivity.





A year and a half stop

Gorria suffered from bulimia, already overcome, throughout 2019, and has been stopped for 6 months due to the pandemic

“There were a thousand solutions,” says Gorria, looking for a way out to be able to train with contact. “You could organize groups or bubbles of six people, do PCR tests as is done in soccer … But it is seen that they consider us second-class sports,” he laments.









The pre-Olympic will arrive in March 2021, and the outlook is dark. The places are counted, without allocation by country: the first six of the 2019 World Cup were classified directly and in the pre-Olympic each continent has two places. “It was already difficult and with these training conditions it will be even more complicated. I was very excited to qualify, but I have spent a year standing by bulimia and now six months by the coronavirus, ”says Gorria, who suffered from the eating disorder from February to December last year. “I got over it and now I’m trying to help people with the same problem,” explains the feisty fighter.







