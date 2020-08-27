Against the irreversible

The decision of Leo Messi to leave the FC Barcelona it remains irreversible today. The Argentine does not think to back down. The method chosen to communicate, sending a burofax, describes one-sidedness and determination, and nothing the Blaugrana club can do, still chaired by a cornered but unbreakable Josep Maria Bartomeu, will make him change his mind.

What the fuck means burofax? On Tuesday afternoon, sadly historic for Barcelona due to Messi's farewell, Google registered thousands and thousands of searches for the word burofax around the world. The newspaper The New York Times announced on its social networks that it had published the term for the first time in its long history.













The Barcelona board of directors is reluctant to let Messi out and desperately seeks to open a dialogue path

In the Camp Nou offices, the word does sound, a habitual herald of bad news. After 24 hours, panic was still installed within those walls. Messi wants to go.

Bartomeu, who did not resign after 2-8 in Lisbon, does not intend to do so in the face of a crisis that not even the oldest people in the place remember. The slogan created by one of his sagacious advisers ("this is a sports crisis, not an institutional crisis"), repeated as a supposedly lifesaving mantra, has been destroyed for what it was, a naive and empty occurrence.





The Argentine does not plan to back down today, does not want to be an accomplice of a board in which he does not trust

The president did not know how to anticipate the wave that would hit him. He mistakenly internalized that Messi’s mosqueo was comparable to others that preceded him and that he ended up reconsidering. Messi threatened to leave when the year of the Tata Martino was depressed and later when the Treasury fell on him, but in both cases he rectified. Where am I going to be better than here?

The answer to that question has changed, and that is where the directive has failed. Relations with Messi have been deteriorating until they have become entrenched without anyone having acted to prevent it. The ten stopped trusting Bartomeu and does not intend to legitimize him. He does not want to be an accomplice of his last term, which was forced to lengthen because the pandemic protects the box from the tumult. Messi has gotten tired.













Bartomeu continues to resist pressure and will only resign earlier, already in October, if the assembly asks him to do so.

This is your version. Bartomeu assured him that he would not sign Griezmann and he ended up doing it; Bartomeu aired that it was Messi who saved Valverde after Anfield and he didn’t like that; Bartomeu hinted that it was he who spoke with Xavi to replace Valverde and that is not true; Bartomeu did not know how to explain well why he hired a company to monitor the networks; Bartomeu turned public opinion against him when he proposed lowering wages. Bartomeu wants to touch the payroll again …

Messi respects Koeman, but not the ways the club uses to dispatch his friends Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal. This was not the trigger for his decision, but it was one more argument to reaffirm himself. The Argentine considers that he has years of football left and does not want to waste them in a project in which he finds it difficult to believe. He plans to go to City, with Pep Guardiola, a coach he knows well, and with Agüero, a friend. As companions he will have De Bruyne, Sterling, Gabriel Jesús … He looks good.





The Argentine considers that he has years of football left and does not want to use them in a project in which he does not believe











Messi does not recognize excessive responsibility in the decrepitude of the team (he was, and his friends also, in the disasters of Turin, Rome, Liverpool and Lisbon) and points out the incompetence of the successive technical secretaries, with special mention to Abidal. He is not aware that wanting to point out a Barcelona player with whom he has no chemistry, Bartomeu, has left all the others knocked out with a sad burofax and without further explanation. The captain has not spoken publicly since the infamous 2-8.

Messi’s decision is firm, but his next steps are not. Some sources assure that, although it was not the initial plan, the Argentine does not rule out presenting himself on Sunday to carry out the coronavirus tests with his colleagues. That will not mean a change of position but the desire to end the club well, that is, to seek a negotiated solution that is not contaminated by the courts. In Barcelona they transmit that they do not think to negotiate anything.

They maintain that, despite the burofax, Messi is not for sale to anyone unless he pays the 700 million stipulated in his termination clause. They want Messi to stay. That is the slogan. Yesterday Ramon Planes, technical secretary two days ago, acted as spokesman. He did better than Bartomeu, convinced the president that, in these crucial moments, that he speaks can only make things worse with Messi.













The ten wants to agree to a free exit without leaving money in the box appealing to the services provided

The reasoning of the player and his lawyers is based on the fact that June 10, which appears in the contract as the deadline to execute the release clause, is also applicable now that the season has ended. On the other hand, Barça believes that reason assists him.

Sports law experts agree. FIFA protects the player's right to move freely and will be a judge, who knows when, who will decide which party is right and if there is a penalty for the buyer in the form of compensation. Before going to court, Messi wants to negotiate his exit to be free.





The board, which could be in the position to report, would prefer an exotic destination and not City, a rival

Will the club grant him that privilege in response to the services provided or will the fear of letting him go without charging anything so that City will cross Barça in the Champions League in a few months? It is essential to open a way of dialogue that goes beyond the burofax to reverse the situation or agree on a way out, to unravel the mess and humanize it. The club is on it.









Will Bartomeu go? Not before the assembly. In the month of October you must present the numbers. If the partner rejects him, he could advance the elections and not wait for March. In any case, it took too long to change Messi's fate.



Total votes: 0












