Adam Yates, new leader of the Tour for a sanction to Alaphilippe

Unexpected change in the Tour de France, at the end of the fifth stage in which the Belgian prevailed Wout van Aert. The surprise jumped when it was known that Julian Alaphilippe has lost the yellow jersey upon receiving a 20 second penalty. The French Deceuninck took a supply can within the last 20 kilometers (around -17) and the judges did not hesitate to apply the corresponding sanction, which leaves Adam Yates as the new 2020 Tour yellow jersey.

Yates learned of his new condition when he was already on the team bus, showering before transferring to his hotel. “When I got out of the shower, my manager told me that he had been called to announce that I had to go to the podium to pick up the yellow jersey,” he explained. The future Ineos rider acknowledged that “I would have liked to win the yellow jersey in a different way, with a victory on the road, but things are as they are”.









For his part, Alaphilippe was satisfied with the decision of the Tour judges. “If it has been how they tell what I am going to say, it is the regulation and I cannot claim anything,” he declared.





At the finish line, the Jumbo’s second consecutive victory in the 2020 Tour de France was consummated, this time in a slight uphill sprint that was not missed by Belgian Wout van Aert, an impressive dominator in these arrivals. Despite the preparation that Sunweb made in the final kilometers, Van Aert positioned himself at the wheel of the German team’s train, entered the final meters in fourth position and as the Sunweb was separating pieces the triple cyclo-cross world champion was going back . In view of the goal, the situation became a face to face between the Jumbo rider and the Dutchman Cees Bol. Van Aert ate it up.

The stage had 183 kilometers, from Gap to Privas, but the real show was late in coming. It was the last 30, when the tension due to the proximity of the finish line and the fear that the wind would force fans completely modified the panorama of the first hours of the race, in which this time there was no escape and this allowed a more relaxed march to the platoon.









The stage, like all those of the Tour, had three possible calculated schedules. In the case of yesterday’s, seen the route, average speeds of 42, 44 or 46 kilometers per hour were expected, but the delay, even above the lowest expected speed, began to accumulate quickly. At 70 kilometers from the finish line, for example, with 113 of the 183 kilometers traveled per day, the group passed eight minutes behind the worst time and more than 20 minutes with respect to the highest calculated speed.

“The end was quite demanding,” Alejandro Valverde said at the finish line, “but it must also be said that the first part was very quiet. Of course, the last 50 kilometers, of heart attack ”. The Murcian from Movistar regretted the loss of about 20 seconds of the day of the fourth stage.













