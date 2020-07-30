Adam Goodes’ inspiring story for racial equality in Australia

Adam Goodes He hung up his boots in 2015 as one of the most important players in the history of Australian soccer (AFL), but his fight against racism, on the field of play and in other areas of life, have made him an icon that transcends to sport. Rakuten will premiere the documentary ‘The Australian Dream’ on August 5 that is inspired by his life.

The history of Goodes, of aboriginal descent, changed radically when in 2013 he was the target of a racist act that unleashed a media storm. As a result of the event, his public image was damaged, but since then he has become one of the leaders in the fight against racism in the oceanic country.

















Unaware of the constant criticism and booing in the parties for his opposition to racism, the former Sydney Swans player made an outstanding contribution to facilitating access to society for Aboriginal peoples. He has especially worked with troubled Aborigines and together with his former partner Michael O'Loughlin has built an Australian soccer school for the indigenous people of the territory.

His participation in the AFL was declining while his involvement with the social struggle increased. He first took indefinite leave to stay away from the AFL and the booing and finally retired in 2015. Goodes was advocated for racial equality in 2014 by being named Australian of the Year in 2014.

Cartel de ‘The Australian Dream’.

(Rakuten.)













Now, Rakuten has wanted to honor his figure and make his inspiring story known to the rest of the world. Next Wednesday the platform will premiere the documentary ‘The Australina Dream’ which is directed by Daniel Gordon, winner of a BAFTA award, and written by journalist Stan Grant.

In order to see the documentary it will not be necessary to be subscribed to the Japanese platform, since it will be available in the 'FREE' section at no cost. "A production that shells the controversial experience of Adam Goodes with a sweeping force, and that delves into feelings of identity," summarizes the platform.








