Accountant breaks a rib in a domestic accident

The ex-cyclist Alberto counter It has been fractured a rib in a domestic accident. The winner of the Tour, Tour and Tour has explained on his Instagram account that he suffered “a Hard hit in House”That caused the injury.

"Good and last training for a while. First time in my life that I break a rib. It had never happened to me despite the number of times she has kissed the asphalt at more than 50 km / h. A hard hit in House and crack. The clock starts to recover, "he announced Contador.













Alberto Contador retired from professional cycling in 2017 and since then has been dedicated to the work of sports commentator on the channel Eurosport. The person from Madrid will have to park the bicycle for a while to fully recover from this injury.