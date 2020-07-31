Absurd accident between Marini and Bezzecchi at the end of the Moto2 GP of Andalusia

The Italian Enea Bastiniani (Kalex) got his first victory in the category of Moto2 by winning the Andalusian GP of the category in the Ángel Nieto circuit of Jerez de la Frontera ahead of his compatriots and teammates Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, on Kalex trails.

But the anecdote of the day was carried out by the two riders of the SKY Racing Team VR46, immersed in a deep enthusiasm to share the podium in JerezThey clashed their hands during the lap of honor. Both remained hooked and went to the ground, needing help from the stewards to return their motorcycles to the asphalt. Unusual!







