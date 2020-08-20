Abidal says goodbye to barcelonismo with a letter on the networks

In a letter written in Catalan on social media and addressed to Barcelona fans, Eric Abidal explains the end of his second stage in the Barça as technical secretary. The Frenchman makes it clear that he resigned last Tuesday despite being ratified by the board of directors the day before and remarks that he has resigned the year of contract that he still had with the Barça entity.

In a letter without reproach to anyone, the one day that he was a left-handed side of the Catalan team explains that he has “tried to work to make a better Barça” during “two intense seasons” since he arrived at the culés offices in the summer of 2018, but acknowledges that he has not achieved his objective despite his “conviction” and “insistence”.













He closes his second stage at the club

In a letter without reproach to anyone, Abidal explains that he has “tried to work to make a better Barça” during “two intense seasons”

Abidal assures that his goodbye is a “full stop” of his relationship with the Catalan club. The Frenchman signed as a Barça player in June 2007, from Olympique de Lyon, and after overcoming liver cancer, he closed his first stage at Barça at the end of the 2012/13 season. A bittersweet goodbye, since Barça decided not to renew Abidal’s contract.

Five years later, he returned to Barça in a suit and tie replacing Robert Fernández to design the Barça squad in line with the one who was coach at the time, Ernesto Valverde, and with the help of Ramon Planes, who has now replaced him as secretary. Barça coach.

Abidal bet on Quique Setión. (Llibert Teixidó)



Barça is going through a situation of total crisis, from the offices to the dressing room, and Abidal will be cheering in the distance so that the Catalans manage to redirect the course towards success. “You have no doubt that I wish with all my heart that it can be surpassed and that the successes return soon as this great club deserves,” he explains.









Abidal leaves again through the back door. However, he only has words of thanks for Barcelona fans: “Eternal thanks to all.” Despite his sad end, his image will remain forever in the memory of the Catalans, raising the club’s fourth Champions League at Wembley shortly after overcoming cancer. A snapshot that the then captain, Carles Puyol, favored.





The full letter from Eric Abidal

Dear Barcelonistas,

I want to take advantage of these lines to say goodbye to all of you. I do it from the deepest gratitude for having been able to share two important stages of my life. One as a player and the other as head of the Technical Secretariat of FC Barcelona.

This second farewell includes 2 years in which I have tried to work to make a better Barça. Two intense seasons that I have ended by my own decision. Despite the fact that the Board of Directors ratified me in my position on Monday, last Tuesday I resigned.

In the last two years I have tried to make changes that I thought were very important for the future of the first team. Despite my conviction and my insistence, I have not succeeded. That is why I think the time has come to put an end to my relationship with the club.









I want to record that I have resigned the year of contract that I still had with FCBarcelona.

Today the situation of the club is complicated, but do not have any doubt that I wish with all my heart that it can be overcome and that the successes return soon as this great club deserves.

Eternal thanks to all.

Long live Barça and long live Catalonia.

Eric Abidal







