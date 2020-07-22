Abalde pays his clause and will sign for Real Madrid

Alberto Abalde, 24, paid this Tuesday the termination clause that linked him to the Valencia Basket and, according to various information, he will be a new player in the Real Madrid in the next few hours. The Valencian club, which sought to renew the player, has thanked the Galician escort for his “dedication and work” carried out since he came to the entity in the summer of 2016.

“The club wants to thank the professionalism, dedication and work done by Alberto Abalde during the 3 years that he has defended the Valencia Basket jersey, in which he has won two titles, the 2019 Eurocup and the 2017 Super Cup and wishes him the best in their future, both professionally and personally, ”said the che team.













As the agency has learned EFE, the Abalde clause amounted to 1.5 million, so it represents a great income for Valencia Basket. The one from La Coruña had one more year of contract and in the final phase of the Endesa League he emerged as an important player in the schemes of Jaume Ponsarnau.

In the fight for the title, which was decided at the Fonteta de Sant Lluís, Abalde averaged 14.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for 17.8 average rating. Valencia, however, fell in an even semifinal against Baskonia, who later became champion over the horn against Barça.

“I leave with my backpack full of experiences, having grown as a person and as a player. It has been a pleasure to defend the Valencia Basket shirt (…) Now is the time for me to face a new challenge in my career, ”explained Abalde in a post on his instagram account.





Abalde signed for Valencia in 2016 but his first year was spent on loan at Joventut de Badalona. Subsequently he has participated in 165 meetings with the Valencians and this last year has been part of the second best quintet of the domestic competition along with Huertas, Hanga, Shengelia and Tavares.









As the newspaper has advanced Brand, Abalde will sign with Real Madrid with a contract of at least four years. Continuing with the information from the newspaper, the white team wanted the player to pay the clause and taxes so as not to damage relations with Valencia. For this reason, the Madrid entity will compensate the Galician with a good salary that will be around 1.5 million net per season.







