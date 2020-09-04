A Tour commentator is heard urinating during the live broadcast

You could hear the jet, the cistern and even the adjustment of the trouser buckle. The whole ritual of a person in the bathroom. While the sports journalist Carlos de Andrés, mythical voice of cycling Spanish in TVE, went live on the newscast, a colleague had to answer the call of nature during the live broadcast of the second stage of the Tour de France.

The commentator forgot to disconnect the microphone and the ambient sound of the studio went live. All the spectators were able to accompany the anonymous individual to the service while he performed his biological needs. The clip of the exact moment quickly went viral on social networks.









Regarding the result of the day, the French Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick Step) wore the yellow jersey of the Tour de France following a thrilling three-way sprint victory in the second stage, with start and finish in Nice with a distance of 186 kilometers.