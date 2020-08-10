A survival club

He Barcelona will not arrive until Thursday to Lisboa, one day before facing the Bayern in the stadium From light, and will land in the final eight minutes from the Portuguese capital without being accompanied by the favorite band. He would have that category if his objective in August were that of his rival in the quarterfinals, who are looking for the treble after scoring the Bundesliga and the Cup, since Barça has always raised the Cup

of Europe he has done it as champion of the League. Instead, this time those of Quique

Setien They aspire there to save the season and avoid a blank year, without titles to savor, for now.









For the blaugrana, the Champions it was always a culmination to a magnificent course and not a burning nail to cling to. However, in a short tournament you can never rule out the team Leo

Messi. As he demonstrated on Saturday against him Naples, the Argentine, voracious by nature, reaches the end of the course in full. He scored in the last two days of the League and personally got rid of the Neapolitans, with a goal, another annulled and a provoked penalty, all in the last 25 minutes of the first half.

A performance that corroborates that, at 33, he is the most unbalanced footballer on the planet. So within Barcelona, ​​they breathed relief seeing that the blow by the kick of Koulibaly Messi’s left ankle on the penalty has been left in a contusion.

The ten has good memories of their duels against Bayern in 2015 and 2009 and is the main asset of Barcelona, ​​more than a trident that appears dropwise and a game more designed to survive looking at the result than to subdue and dominate.

There are arguments both for those who want to see the glass half full and for those who see it half empty. On the one hand, Of

Jong he is ready to physically compete with the mighty Bayern. In addition, Barcelona will leave behind the cuts in personnel since Busquets and Arturo

Vidal, they return after their sanction. Meanwhile, he keeps the troublemakers up his sleeve Ansu

The fate and Riqui

Puig, who know how to bring out the most youthful and playful side of Messi.









The qualification for the quarterfinals has not been brilliant, although it has been profitable for the club’s economy, which has earned 9.5 million for passing the round. Being in the semifinals would mean 12 million more for coffers in need due to the business stoppage during the pandemic.

On the pitch, Barcelona has given up prominence and has even lost the punch of the times of Luis Enrique or Valverde. The blaugrana have only celebrated 13 goals in these eight games. Only once in these thirteen consecutive times that they have been among the eight best in Europe have they scored fewer goals (12 in 2009-2010 with Guardiola). In fact, Lewandowski, the Bayern star, has made the same targets as all of Barça in the Champions League.

“They are not the ones from eight years ago,” was one of the conclusions of Gennaro Gattuso, Naples coach, after 3-1 on Saturday. Despite the elimination, the coach saw Barcelona more earthy than ever led by a divine Messi.

Setién’s team has plenty of trade but is just strong. It is fading as the minutes pass, something that was evident in the second part of Saturday against the Neapolitan team. During this period, the Barcelona team clearly gave up the attack and chose to defend themselves, far from looking for a fourth goal that would sentence the tie. He only shot Ospina once for the 14 shots of Napoli, who also had more possession at the Camp Nou (53%), where he reached his record for passes (537).









“We are not so good at dominating entire games,” Setien admitted without embarrassment, who quickly added: “Nobody is.” The truth is that Barça is adapting to its limitations and playing according to the rival instead of trying to enhance its strengths and be proactive. Compete but don’t enjoy. Tomorrow and on Wednesday Setién will try to shake off those doubts in the sports city. In Lisbon a new and unprecedented tournament begins for everyone. Nobody doubts that this Barcelona is much better and has more talent than the Greece that gave the bell in Euro 2004 precisely in Da Luz.







