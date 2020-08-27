A positive for Covid-19 in PSG does not prevent the semifinal of the women’s Champions League against Lyon

The bubble devised by UEFA for the dispute of the Champions female without fear of contagion by coronavirus has exploded. A player of PSG, whose identity has not been disclosed, tested positive in Covid-19 in the PCR test, so she will remain isolated for 15 days in Bilbao. The player missed the semifinal on Wednesday in San Mamés against the Olympique de Lyon.

Through its Twitter profile, Paris Saint-Germain reported that “the COVID-19 tests carried out on August 25 in Bilbao revealed that one of the team’s players is positive for the virus.” Following UEFA protocol, this footballer is currently isolated from the rest of the group “and will not take part in this afternoon’s game,” Paris Saint-Germain explained.













Risk

The rest of the PSG players tested negative, but some could be in the incubation period

Despite the fact that the rest of her teammates tested negative, the risk of finding one of them in the incubation period can have consequences if new positives appear in the next few days, both at PSG and Lyon. The Lion team currently has isolated the Spanish goalkeeper Lola Gallardo, signed from Atlético de Madrid and present in this final phase of the competition that is being held these days in the Basque Country.

UEFA did not contemplate the suspension of the match and the Parisian team played a place in the final, which they lost against Lyon. A goal from the powerful Wendie renard (1.87 cm) in the second half will allow Jean Luc Vasseur’s team to fight for their fifth consecutive Champions League.

Lyon players celebrate their move to the final

(ALVARO BARRIENTOS / AFP)



History weighed more than the desire of PSG to answer the dominance of their compatriots, who despite not yet grating at the level that is known, continues to accumulate triumphs. His rival on Sunday, August 30, will be the Wolfsburg German, executioner of Barcelona in the first semifinal (1-0).







