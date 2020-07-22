A national scandal, by John Carlin

The scandal in the Rosell case is that there has been no scandal. Or not in proportion to the magnitude of the crime that the Spanish judicial system has committed against him. And the fact that there has been no scandal, that its history has not dominated the covers and has left the political world indifferent shows how far Spain is from the modern European nation it claims to be.

The prison newspaper just published by former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, A hug , serves three purposes: own therapy after 645 days of kidnapping (or “preventive detention”) for an alleged economic crime in which there was no victim and from which he was finally acquitted; raise funds for the hero of the book, the chaplain of the Soto Real prison, Father Paulino; and a complaint, an “I accuse”, against a State institution that, instead of fulfilling its alleged mission of protecting the citizen, abused it, as it has abused others.





The third point is by far the most important. That Rosell be more at peace after telling her experience in pleasant, fresh and direct words, well. That Father Paulino has money to help those prisoners who do not have the necessary resources to defend their legal interests, the better. But if the message of the book does not shake the national conscience, if it remains a mere entertaining reading, the conclusion will have to be that the Spanish have resigned themselves to living in a half-hearted democracy, in a country where, as the father says Paulino, according to Rosell, “justice is shit.”

In those European countries where they understand that without justice there is no democracy, the noise in the media in the face of a case like Rosell’s would have been deafening. A commission of inquiry would have been required to clarify why a judge from the National Court denied Rosell bail 13 times, recording a historical record of preventive detention for an alleged private economic crime whose alleged victim in this case, the Confederation Brazilian Soccer, declared that she had no complaint against him.

One theory that has been spread is that the judge and the prosecution were responding to pressure from the FBI. If it were true, Spain would be a country that puts its obedience to the United States before the freedom of its own citizens, just like Honduras or Guatemala in the 1960s, when Washington did what it wanted in its Central American “backyard”.

A banana smell emanates from the upper echelons of Spanish justice. The Rosell case makes it clear that disinfection is necessary. Whoever thinks otherwise, ask the following question: in the absolutely hypothetical case that the president of Real Madrid had been accused of the same charges, would he have spent a day, an hour, a minute in preventive detention? We all know we don’t. Justice in Spain does not hide being impartial.

The scandal is that almost nobody cares.